Hades is the best pandemic game





Memories of our games are often tied to the time we played them. These may be happy memories of the Elder Scrolls summer matching your first love, or unfortunate memories of your Street Fighter culminating in bloody nosebleeds in London Trocadero as they defeated the wrong person in Street Fighter. Maybe.

Therefore, there is no doubt that the games played in the last two years will be forever related to the pandemic. They are forever associated with low levels of horrifying ham and horrifying tinnitus spikes. The miserable flow of bad news and bad news. Confinement, illness and death. The game distracted us while life stopped. And the best pandemic game of these distractions was Hades. It was released on PC and Switch in September 2020 and is currently released on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X / S.

Hades occurs in the Greek underworld. It follows Zagreus Hades, the son of a cynical and witty Jock with a golden heart. He must escape from his father’s territory to find his missing mother, Persephone. Hades, a permanent frustrated patriarch, wants Zag to straighten and fly to the right to get back to work. Hades developer Super Giant portrays the underworld as a bureaucratic nightmare. Hades scribbled at the desk with a quill and compiled a list of the dead. These dead shades work in the office and are forever drowning in paperwork.

The escape route of Zagus goes through the torture dungeon Tartarus, to Asphoder Meadows, across the Elysian fields, and through the Styx Temple. Each world is a beautiful sparkling watercolor, close to the Western anime style of bubbling lava and a kind of heavenly grass, but there is no escape. Each room threatens Zagreus with a deadly trap, but Hades, the ultimate hater, remains eager to stop him. He sends waves after the waves of minions, along with more scary figures from Greek legends.

Fortunately, Zagreus has access to virtually unlimited upgrade combinations. You start with a sword, but unlock five more weapons. You can use the Daedalus Hammer (hint: always select these) to fully convert each of these weapons. For example, you can turn the shield into a homing missile. For example, crush the enemy before it returns. These weapons are further enhanced by the blessing of benefits from the active cast of Greek gods. For example, you can use Athena to deflect the projectile with a dash (another tip: choose this if you’re new to the game). Zeus allows your weapon to attack enemies with lightning. As you progress, wise combos become essential: collaboration between Duoboon, the gods is the key to an overwhelming build. (Last tip: try Artemis and Aress Hunting Blades.)

It is worth discussing Hades’ writing with all these gods to chat with. Early on, my co-resident was horrified to see me bashing a dialogue tree that wanted to return to hacking in Hydras. The story is the best part, he advised me. And the truth: Greek mythology has long provided an ideal narrative setting for porting to games. Its iconic hero solves beef in battle. Still, the Super Giant does a great job of bringing out the side of the gods’ catie, camper van. They are adorable jerks, here: a bloodthirsty psychopath from the shadow of the god of war to the sun. For example, Dionysus is a type of university campus Stonerbro: (Heeey there zag maaan.) Theseus is a gorgeous blow-hard, but has a moving bond with the legendary defeated Minotaur.

Zagreus is also a very good egg. He mocked the story-telling Gothic narration with his military father. Prince Zagreus’s bedroom is completely confused, despite being the owner and owner of the house. He repeatedly insisted on picking everything up.

The game features about 20,000 lines of dialogue, yet was created by a team of 30 people. And the Super Giant managed to make Hades without crunches. Employees are required to take unlimited leave and take at least 20 days. You will not be able to send emails after 5 pm on Friday. (Compare The Last of Us 2 created by a team of over 300 Naughty Dogs who suffered from forced overtime and sleepless nights, as Kotaku’s Ian Walker does here.)

