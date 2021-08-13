When to peak in the UK and other notable dates





Many people went to their windows and gardens last night to get a glimpse of the Perseids meteor shower-it peaked on August 12th last night.

If you can’t see it, you’ll have the opportunity to see it again today and tonight, while still at its peak. The meteor shower will continue until August 24th, so it may be observable later this month.

The Perseids meteor shower is an annual phenomenon, and our sky is also illuminated by repeated showers from the Geminids, Draconids, and Leonids.

It all begins with the Perseids meteor shower, which was first seen in July, but during the summer, until the end of the year, you can see a sky full of streaks of light.

If the weather is good and the moon is not bright, you can see spectacular shooting stars.

When, where and how can we see other meteor showers in 2021 with the Perseids meteor shower in full swing? Below is a complete guide.

What exactly is a meteor shower?

Meteor showers occur when the Earth passes through a stream of debris that occupies the orbit of a comet, or simply, when many meteors flash across the sky from about the same point.

Meteors are sometimes called shooting stars, but they have nothing to do with them.

From the perspective, the meteor shower appears to radiate from a point in the sky known as shower radiation. A typical meteorite is due to particles (the size of sand grains) that evaporate in the Earth’s atmosphere when entering at 134,000 mph.

Those larger than grapes produce fireballs, which are often accompanied by a persistent afterglow known as a meteor array. This is a pillar of ionized gas that slowly disappears from view as it loses energy.

Meteorite, meteorite meteorite?

Meteors are meteoroids and particles that are crushed from asteroids and comets that orbit the Sun, and when they enter the Earth’s atmosphere, they burn to form “shooting stars.”

Meteorites that reach the surface of the earth without collapsing are called meteorites.

Meteors are mainly dust and ice fragments of comets below the grain of rice. Meteorites are rocks crushed from asteroids, mainly in the asteroid belt between Mars and Jupiter, and weigh as much as 60 tons.

They could be “stones” made up of silicon and oxygen-rich minerals, “iron” mainly made up of iron and nickel, or a combination of the two “stone irons”.

Scientists believe that material from meteors falls on Earth daily by about 1,000 to 10,000 tonnes or more, but according to NASA, most are dust-like particles that do not pose a threat to Earth.

There are only two records of meteorite injuries. One of these cases saw a woman injured by a meteorite weighing 8 pounds after the meteorite fell from the roof in 1954.

2021 Meteor Shower Date Perseids Meteor Shower

Beginning on July 17, the Perseids meteor shower peaked on August 12, but don’t worry. It will continue to peak until August 13. Continuing until August 24, Stargazer will be able to witness approximately 160 and 200 meteors entering the Earth’s atmosphere every hour. The shower is especially noticeable before dawn in the Northern Hemisphere and is one of the most popular showers as if it weren’t the strongest, and spectators can enjoy it during the summer.

At its peak, the Perseids meteor shower shines in the summer sky, causing the Earth to collide with debris particles left by Comet Swift-Tuttle.

This year, the moon is only 13% full and is expected to set when meteors begin to appear. Therefore, on the best nights, you can see about 50 to 75 meteors per hour.

The name of the shower comes from the Greek word Perseids meteor shower, which means the son of Perseids in Greek mythology. This is where they appear to be hail.

