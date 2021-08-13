



Looking for the best CX-9 loadout in Warzone? The CX-9 is the latest weapon to participate in Warzone Season 4 and introduces a new SMG to battle royale games. This weapon has been stored in the game file for over 5 months and could have been temporarily used in multiplayer mode for a short time due to a bug. As a result, some players report that they already have their weapons without having to complete the required challenges.

Only a week after officially launching the weapon, the developers have already buffed the headshot multiplier from 1.4 to 1.45 and the medium damage range from 20 to 21. The CX-9 was already viable as a sniper support weapon, but is now a significant improvement. As a standalone SMG.

You must complete the following challenges to unlock the CX-9. Get 2 long shot kills using SMG in 5 different matches. Remember that this is a modern warfare weapon. In other words, you cannot complete the challenge with Black Ops Cold War. This task can be completed in either Warzone or Modern Warfare’s multiplayer mode. We recommend using the best Milano loadouts to complete your work.

Best WARZONE CX-9 loadout

The best Warzone CX-9 loadouts are:

Monolithic Suppressor Commando Foregrip 50 Round Drum Sleight of Hand CX-FR

Whether you’re building the CX-9 as a sniper support or as a stand-alone weapon, the first attachment you need to equip is a monolithic suppressor. This muzzle adversely affects the maneuverability of the main gun, but it does not reduce the aiming speed very much. The monolithic suppressor improves the SMG’s sound suppression and damage range, greatly improving the sound at a distance.

The command foregrip slows the movement of the CX-9, but the strengths of the attachment far outweigh the weaknesses. The CX-9 is an accurate weapon with no attachments, and this underbarrel improves recoil stability and takes things to another level by aiming for stability.

The main area where this SMG desperately needs an upgrade is magazines. Stock magazines are so small that you can’t get more than 2 kills per clip. Select the 50 Round Drums attachment to add bullets, which slows down the aiming and movement speed of the weapon. To complement a large magazine, equip it with the Sleight of Hand perk to increase reload speed.

All of these attachments have hit the CX-9’s maneuverability and can be patched by equipping it with the CX-FR. Stock attachments significantly improve weapon movement, reduce aiming speed, and match values ​​with stock statistics. This comes at the expense of weapon aiming stability and recoil control, but it’s hard to feel it in action.

And that’s all you need to build the best CX-9 loadout. As mentioned earlier, this weapon fully functions as a sniper support gun, so it is recommended to pair it with a Kar98k or Swiss K1. With these weapons, you can stay agile on the battlefield while having the firepower to deal with enemies within range. The Warzone red door will change again in Warzone Season 5. Read the guide to see where you will end up.

