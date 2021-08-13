Disney Park Profites As Recovery Continues





The Orlando Disney theme park division in Florida continues to recover from the ongoing economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

What you need to know Disney’s Parks, Experiences and Products division announces profitable quarters This division reported revenue of $ 356 million and revenue of $ 4.3 billion.

For the first time since last year’s pandemic blow, the corporate parks, experiences and products sector reported a profitable quarter.

Third-quarter revenue reached $ 356 million, compared to a loss of $ 1.87 billion in the year-ago quarter. Revenues increased to $ 4.3 billion in the quarter, a significant increase from $ 1.1 billion in the same period in 2020.

Disney CEO Bob Chapek said in a statement that the third quarter ended steadily and we are happy with our track of growing our business amid the ongoing challenges of the pandemic.

Disney attributed growth in this sector to the reopening of theme parks that were closed in the previous quarter, including Disneyland Resort in California, which opened for 65 days in the third quarter.

Despite the surge in COVID-19 cases in Florida, Disney World, which opened last summer, remains in high demand. When investors called Thursday, executives said attendees were at or near the daily capacity level during the quarter.

Disney raised capacity limits throughout the quarter and relaxed many of its COVID-19-related health and safety measures. The company has recently reinstated its obligation to use indoor masks for all Disney World and Disneyland visitors, regardless of vaccination status.

Disney executives acknowledged the uncertainty surrounding the pandemic and said they plan to increase the park’s capacity through a positive but measured approach. The company also expects the theme parks to be fully staffed by the end of the year.

Chapek also mentioned technologies that the company is deploying in the park to improve the guest experience, such as the Disney Genie app.

This will revolutionize our guest experience, Chapek said. Guests can spend less time waiting in our park and more time to enjoy. The dramatically improved guest experience makes daily navigation and daily planning much easier.

Meanwhile, Disney World is preparing to celebrate its 50th anniversary with an 18-month celebration starting October 1.

