No, I’m not going to ride a bear with the new Assassin’s Creed DLC





This is for illustration purposes only. Screenshot: Ubisoft / Kotaku

Another Assassin’s Creed Valhara DLC means yet another new and wacky animal vehicle for my Viking Warrior to ride. This time it’s a bear. Once again, Ubisoft tempts me to ride a giant animal that is historically inaccurate. I categorically said no to the giant wolf in 2020. Earlier this year, I also took over riding the weird and rugged giant cat added in the Druid’s Wrath DLC. And now, again, I have to step down. There is no Ubisoft. I really want to ride, but I don’t ride a giant bear.

Yesterday, the Siege of Paris, the second major extension of Assassin’s Creed Valhara, was released on all major platforms. it’s good! I liked it very much, but there were some unfortunate performance issues and unstable frame rates and screen tearing sometimes spoiled the fun. And, as before, after finishing my first referral mission in France, I realized I was the new owner of the bear.

Ubisoft, this is out of date. First the wolf, then the giant cat, and now the bear. Do you really think this works? Even for such ridiculous things, I am strong, stupid, and devoted.

Once again, I let Zack in the past explain why I don’t ride these stupid burdensome beasts. Take it away!

This may look like a strange line in the sand, but ask me. The problem is that even if the franchise added more mysterious and fantastic bits and bobs, I could always find a way to make it work in my head. Indeed, you can fight the Minotaur in Assassin’s Creed Odyssey. But that may have been a memorable story. Keep in mind that the way these games work is through Animus, a strange science that is magical rather than logical. Animus uses the DNA of people of the past to present the user with a memory of DNA. (It really doesn’t make sense.) Memories aren’t perfect. In fact, in this latest game, Animus doesn’t really know the gender of the historic Eivors, so you can choose between male and female Eivors. So the myth that someone heard for a lifetime, which may even appear in dreams, can contaminate their DNA memory.

But the big wolf cat bear, who used it to help someone ride for years to fight war and save people, was seen by thousands of other people and stretched too much. It seems like. Animus may not be perfect, but it’s not too bad to understand the facts correctly.

As always, I said I was completely young. well done. He adds that it’s strange that no one around Eivor reacts to riding a giant bear or cat. They all smile or try to kill you as usual. No one goes, look at that incredibly big wolf! That’s not normal! It’s the world we live in!

Screenshot: Ubisoft / Kotaku

Of course, at this point, after playing the game for over 120 hours, Im is running around with a Thors hammer and Excalibur. In addition, I can use magical abilities that can slow down time and heal on the spot. So maybe no stranger yells at such a thing, but especially now, don’t try to puncture my weird hang. It’s too late for that.

But if I have to be honest with your dear readers, I’m starting to feel like I’m missing. I see all these people out there riding their giant, pointless animals, and they are having fun. I also want to enjoy it.I deserve a good t

No! I’m not going to break. not yet. You almost had me, Ubisoft and Assassins Creed. There’s news that publishers plan to support Valhalla with more DLC next year, but my struggle to never ride on these rare mounts isn’t over yet.

