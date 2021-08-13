Perseids Meteor Shower 2021 is still burning: how to watch the show





The Perseids meteor shower will cross the sky in 2016.

NASA / Bill Ingalls

The Perseids meteor shower brings “shooting stars” to the night sky for most of August. It is a gorgeous display that Stargazer of fireworks in the sky does not want to miss. Learn when you can see the Perseids meteor shower yourself and how to catch up with the live stream.

According to NASA, the Perseids meteor shower, which is “considered the best meteor shower of the year,” is active until August 24, but meteor activity occurs on the night of August 11 and the morning of August 12. It has reached its peak. But I’m lucky. NASA called for the night of August 12th and the morning of August 13th as another great skywatching opportunity.

The Royal Astronomical Society said in a statement about the peak on the night of August 12, “Meteors are best seen from the Northern Hemisphere, and in ideal cloudless conditions, observers can see up to 50 per hour. I was able to do it. ” For the UK and Europe. The moon remains modest, providing watchers with a nice dark sky.

The Perseids meteor shower is popular for its reliability and spectacular fireball potential. The actual number of shooting stars you see depends on cloud cover, light pollution, and location. According to NASA, if you’re in the cloudless US countryside, you could catch about 40 Perseids meteor showers in the hours before dawn on peak nights.

How to pronounce “Perseids meteor shower”

The name of the meteor shower comes from the constellation Perseus, which refers to the Greek hero Perseus, who is famous for playing the snake-haired Medusa. The shower is similar to “per-see-id”. To hear it, check out this NASA Skywatching video, where the narrator first drops the name:

On July 26, NASA’s NASA Marshall Space Flight Center shared an image of the striped Perseus meteor discovered by a camera at the Mount Lemmon Observatory in Arizona.

Last night, a meteor tracking camera at Mount Lemmon Observatory discovered the first Perseids meteor shower in 2021!

The Perseids meteor shower is expected to peak in mid-August. Stay tuned for the latest information on Sky Watching. pic.twitter.com/ScS2Msyz83

NASA Marshall (@NASA_Marshall) July 26, 2021

When large comet debris hits the atmosphere, fireballs can form, creating long, bright streaks. This is like saying “Oh!”. Ready to get excited? Check out these pictures from last year’s shower:

2020 Perseids meteor shower photos shine brightly in dark years See all photos Perseids meteor shower view

In the simplest way, looking at a meteor shower is to go out at night and look up, but there are some steps you can take to increase your chances of catching a good show. You are lucky if you get up very early. Pre-dawn time is the main viewing time, but NASA also says that you can see meteors from 10 pm local time.

Some of the biggest obstacles to seeing meteors closely are cloudy weather and light pollution. Aim for a sunny night and stay away from the city lights. A hammock, blanket, or chair leaning back will prevent you from bending your neck. Give your eyes enough time to adapt to the darkness.

The meteor is named because it appears to radiate from the constellation Perseus, but it can be found anywhere in the sky. To find Perseus, check out the Astronomical Observation App to help you find the constellations. Perseus is not the source of the actual shower, but it does help to track the sometimes elusive streaks of light.

Watch a live stream of the Perseids meteor shower

NASA hosted a live stream on Wednesday, and you can watch the video again.

The Virtual Telescope Project initially planned to run a live stream on Wednesday, but rescheduled viewing Thursday at 3:00 pm PST.

How often do Perseids meteor showers occur?

One of the joys of the Perseids meteor shower is that it is a reliable show held each year at this time of year. You don’t have to stick to the exact peak in mid-August to enjoy the action. Dark places on sunny nights can provide a valuable viewing experience through a visit to the Perseids meteor shower. Catch those shooting stars while you can.

FollowCNET’s 2021 cosmic calendar keeps all the latest space news of the year up to date. You can also add it to your Google Calendar.

