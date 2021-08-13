Craig Federighi reveals details about Apples child safety scans





Apple executive Craig Federighi said iCloud Photos’ plans to scan child sexual abuse material (or CSAM) include multiple levels of auditability. In an interview with The Wall Street Journal, Apple Senior Vice President of Software Engineering Federigi Apple provided new details on controversial child safety measures. This includes claims that device-level scanning of iPads and iPhones helps security professionals ensure that Apple is using the system responsibly.

Like many companies offering cloud storage services, Apple matches iCloud Photos images against the National Center for Missing and Exploiting Children’s (NCMEC) list to find an exact match for known CSAM images. .. However, unlike many services, it does the search on the device rather than completely remote. Imagine someone scanning an image in the cloud. Now, who knows what is being scanned? Federighi said referring to remote scanning. In this case, the database is shipped with the device. People can see and see that single image in every country.

Federighi explained in a little more detail how this gives people confidence. Apple hasn’t significantly expanded its database to include illegal non-CSAM material, especially in countries with restricted censorship.

I was making sure I didn’t have to trust one entity or one country

We ship the same software we ship in Europe to China with the same database we ship in the United States.If anyone comes to apple [with a request to scan for data beyond CSAM], Apple will say no. But let’s say you are not confident. You just don’t want to rely on Apple saying no. If we say “yes”, he wants to make sure Apple can’t avoid it, he told the journal. Due to the multiple levels of auditability, we have ensured that we do not have to trust one entity or one country for the images that are part of this process.

Apple previously said it would roll out the system only in the United States and consider launching it in other countries on a case-by-case basis. The company has confirmed to The Verge that Apple will ship a known CSAM hash database to operating systems in all countries, but this will only be used for scanning in the United States. The journal also makes it clear that there is an independent auditor who can verify the relevant images.

Federighi also provided details on when the scanning system would notify Apple moderators of potentially illegal content. Apple has previously said that measures aimed at preventing false positives in a single match will not flag red. Instead, the system will generate a safety voucher for each match and warn Apple when the number reaches a certain threshold. Apple refused to publish the exact threshold, saying it could prevent abusers from detecting it. But Federighi says it in the order of 30 known child pornographic images.

Some security experts have carefully admired Apple systems and acknowledged the importance of finding CSAM online. However, many have criticized Apple’s sudden deployment and lack of clarity about how the system works. In an interview with the journal, Federighi admitted the confusion. He said it’s really clear that many messages are pretty terribly confusing in terms of how things are understood.

