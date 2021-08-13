Lamborghini Countach, a poster car of luxury cars of the 1980s, has been revived and its hybrid car





Lamborghini unveiled an improved Countach supercar at Pebble Beach this week. As expected, a small lightning bolt is swaying under the hood.

The limited edition supercar is called the Countach LPI 800-4, which stands for Longitudinal Posteriore Ibrido or Longitudinal Posterior Hybrid. 800 indicates engine truncation 814cv Maximum total output. And 4 to that permanent four-wheel drive transmission. Automakers are releasing improved versions to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the original release.

The revived Countach is powered by a suction V12 engine with a 48V electric motor. In other words, the supercar retains the familiar engine growl while receiving some of the power from the electrons. According to Lamborghini, the calorie unit has an output of 780 cv (meters of horsepower converted to 574 kW), and the e-motor produces 34 cv. This gives a time of 0100km / h in 2.8 seconds, a time of 0200km / h in 8.6 seconds and a top speed of 355km / h.

To be sure, the Countachs hybrid system is nothing new. It is based on the supercapacitor technology used in Lamborghini Gallins. Lamborghini claims that it provides three times as much power as a lithium-ion battery of the same weight. In particular, this does not reflect the new hybrid and pure electric vehicle systems that Italian automakers are currently working on, and will support the new batch of Lamborghini hybrids and EVs that will be released later in the decade.

Patriarch of modern super sports car design

Lamborghini calls the Countach the Patriarch of modern supersports car design. In fact, its distinctive wedge shape and sleek, malicious lines proved to be a popular cultural touchstone for many who grew up in the 1970s and 1980s. If it weren’t for the Countach poster on the wall, someone would have known it. And if you hit it abundantly and dreamed of buying a mansion someday, the image probably included a Countach in your five-car garage.

The new Countach pays homage to its predecessor, but it’s not retroactive, Lamborghini CEO Stephen Winkelman said in a statement. It supports the Lamborghini tradition of celebrating the DNA of our brand, having fun and exploring new design and technology paths.

Side by side, the resurrected Countach isn’t as sharp as its predecessor, with a rounded nose and a less rigorous rear. There is no spoiler, the air scoop is built into the car’s shoulder and is decorated with Lamborghini’s signature Slat Ella. Still, Lamborghini did the right job of updating the look while maintaining the shape and overall feel of a classic supercar.

Lamborghini did a decent job of updating the look

The chassis and body panel are made of carbon fiber, the Countach LPI 800-4 has a dry weight of 1,595 kg (3,516 lbs) and a dry weight to output ratio of 1.95 kg / cv. Carbon fiber is also used in front splitters, front windows and side mirrors, engine bonnet cover intakes, rocker panels, and interiors. Lamborghini used #D printing to create movable vents and a photochromatic roof. These roofs can be transitioned from plain to transparent at the push of a button.

Inside, an 8-inch x 4-inch touch screen manages the car’s controls. The operating system is compatible with Apple CarPlay. But let’s face it. If you are rich enough to own this car, pairing the OS with your smartphone is not your top priority. Tearing the ass in the Italian countryside is what this really is.

But again, these images could be as close as we get to this car. The Lamborghini produces only 112 units, which is a reference to the LP112 internal project name used during the development of the original Lamborghini Countach. Delivery will begin in the first quarter of 2022, and no, Lamborghini has not disclosed the sticker price. Probably for the best. I don’t know if my blood pressure can handle it.

