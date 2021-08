IPhone with USB-C port: EU promotes nonsensical legislation

Many of us want to see an iPhone with a USB-C port instead of Lightning. Eventually, you’ll be able to use a single charger type for all major Apple devices (iPhone, iPad, Mac).

The European Union is trying to pass a law that mandates this, despite the fact that it is completely meaningless …

Background

Back in 2009, Apple was one of 14 technology companies that agreed to switch to a common charging port. At the time, it was probably the port that everyone hated most, microUSB.

The agreement was abandoned, and in 2018 the EU announced that it would consider making a common charging port a legal requirement for smartphones.

EU regulators will investigate whether action is needed to promote common mobile phone chargers as phone makers have not made progress towards this goal, EU competitive responsibility. Said Margrethe Vestager.

The European Commission has sought a general charger for nearly a decade, citing more than 51,000 tons of e-waste and consumer inconvenience per year from older chargers.

EU still wants iPhone with USB-C port

More than three years later, Reuters reports that the European Commission is finally planning legislation.

The European Commission will propose legislation next month to establish common chargers for mobile phones and other electronic devices within blocks in 27 countries, a person familiar with the matter said Thursday.

The move will affect iPhone maker Apple more than its rivals. The iPhone and most Apple products use a Lightning cable, while Android devices use a USB-C connector.

The EU has good intentions, but has previously explained why the law is completely meaningless because of the time frame involved.

If the bill is finally passed and USB-C is adopted as standard, it won’t come into effect immediately. Manufacturers may plan new products a few years in advance, so they need to give them an appropriate notice period before the law becomes binding. The period is measured on a yearly basis.

By that time, one of two things would have happened in Cupertino. As with the iPad Pro, Apple has already adopted USB-C or moved to a position where it is expected to eventually reach. A port-free iPhone that only supports wireless charging. In any case, the European charger standard will be completely irrelevant by the time it comes into force.

Rendering: Concept iPhone

