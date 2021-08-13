The best charger and power strip for college dormitories





Given how much college students rely on technology for both work and play, being able to charge their devices quickly and efficiently is more important than ever. From cables and bricks to wireless chargers and power strips, we’ve put together everything you need to keep your device full battery while you live in the dorm.

A charger is a must for your new semester shopping list, but if you’re not sure what else you need in your dorm, check here for a very helpful list of college essentials.

Anker Powerline II USB-C to Lightning ($ 14.99; amazon.com)

Amazon

From Anker Powerline II USB-C to Lightning

To choose the best lightning cable overall, Powerline II is perfect for iPhone, iPad, AirPods and other products. The thick rubber shield and 6-foot cable length make it ideal for dorm rooms.

Anker Powerline + II 10ft Lightning Cable ($ 23.99; amazon.com)

Amazon

Anker Powerline + II 10ft Lightning Cable

Many dorm rooms require long cables due to the lack of outlets and the distance between them. This 10-foot Lightning cable is an efficient solution to ensure that your charging cord reaches you no matter where it’s connected.

Native Union Lightning to USB With Knot ($ 39.99; amazon.com)

Amazon

Native Union Lightning to USB with Knots

This cable is ideal for a nightstand or table, as it prevents the weighted knot from falling to the ground each time you unplug the device. After all, you don’t want to wake up with a device on the floor.

Nomad USB-C to USB-C ($ 29.95; nomadgoods.com)

Nomadic products

Nomad USB-C to USB-C

This high quality cable is a worthwhile investment for charging everything from MacBook Pros to Sonys WF-1000XM4 headphones. Its thick Kevlar outer blade has the ability to handle all USB-C tasks on a daily basis and is durable enough to hold for long periods of time. Needless to say, it’s perfect for USB-C cables.

10-Foot Anker Powerline + Micro USB ($ 14.99; amazon.com)

Amazon

10ft Anker Powerline + Micro USB

This long cable is a reliable option for charging Android devices that use a micro USB port for charging.

Anker Nano II 65W ($ 44.99; amazon.com)

Amazon

Anker Nano II 65W

This small but strong brick is a great alternative to traditional bulky laptop chargers, allowing large devices to be charged at critical speeds and power.

Adaptive Wall Charger ($ 9.99; amazon.com)

Amazon

Adaptive wall charger

This standard brick is versatile and compact, and also has fast charge compatibility with most Samsung products.

Apple 20W USB-C Power Adapter ($ 17.98, initially $ 19.00, amazon.com)

Amazon

Apple 20W USB-C Power Adapter

There is no doubt that Apple’s lightweight bricks can charge your Apple Watch, AirPods, iPad, and iPhone at a considerable speed.

Alestor Power Strip ($ 19.98; amazon.com)

Amazon

Alestor power strip

If you’re looking for a power strip that can not only charge your device, but also power your necessities such as lamps, mini fridges, and box fans, this power strip from Alestor is definitely for you. It has 12 outlets, 4 USB ports, and a 6-foot extension cord.

Anker Powerport Cube ($ 19.99; amazon.com)

Amazon

Anker Powerport Cube

The Ankers Powerport Cube features three outlets and three USB ports as a space-efficient option that’s perfect if you want to avoid bulky power strips altogether.

Dual Port USB Wall Charger ($ 12.99, initially $ 15.99; amazon.com)

Amazon

Dual port USB wall charger

The dual port USB wall charger is a good option for charging two devices at the same time. This is especially useful if you have friends looking for a charge.

USB wall charger, surge protector, outlet extender (14.98; amazon.com)

Amazon

USB wall charger, surge protector, outlet extender

This outlet extender comes with 5 outlets, 3 USB ports and 1 USB-C port, so you can charge all your devices in one place without the cumbersome wiring associated with traditional power strips. increase.

Outlet splitter with rotating plug ($ 13.58, initially $ 15.98; amazon.com)

Amazon

Outlet splitter with rotating plug

Boasting a truly unique and effective design, this power strip comes with six outlets that can rotate 90 degrees to the left and right, and three USB ports for all your charging needs.

Apple MagSafe Wireless Charger ($ 33.93, initially $ 39, amazon.com)

Amazon

AppleMagSafe Wireless Charger

If you don’t like the tangled wires that come with traditional charging cords, the Apples MagSafe Wireless Charger is a great alternative for charging your iPhone, AirPods with wireless charging case, or AirPods Pro.

Aluminum Type C Wireless Charger ($ 39.99; satechi.com)

Satechi

Aluminum type C wireless charger

Satechis’s sleek and compact wireless charger makes it easy to charge your iPhone, Android smartphone or AirPods and is available in both silver and space gray.

Catch: 3 ($ 175; courant.com)

running

Catch: 3

If you want to keep your nightstand tidy, CATCH: 3 provides an elegant spot to store all your important items in one place. It features three coils for faster charging and also comes with a USB-A port so you can charge additional devices as needed.

Base Station Pro ($ 229.95; nomadgoods.com)

Nomadic products

Base Station Pro

The Base Station Pro features 18 coils that allow you to wirelessly charge three devices at the same time, including large devices such as the Amazon Fire HD Plus. You can check out our full review here.

