Samsung Galaxy Z Flip vs S21 & iPhone 12: Is it worth it?

Samsung has been playing foldable drums for three years. It took a generation and a half to get the beats right, but now we offer two variations of foldable phones. The expensive and flagship Galaxy Z Fold turns a standard smartphone into a tablet-like device. Then there’s the Hipper and the more affordable Galaxy Z Flip.

However, neither these foldable homes nor foldable homes are yet in the area of ​​affordability compared to other top smartphones. The original Galaxy Z Flip is priced at $ 1,380 and the Z Fold is approaching the $ 2,000 price range. But that changes with the Galaxy Z Flip 3.

The Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G features a sleek design, primarily flagship specs and a $ 999 price tag. Alongside the iPhone 12 Pro and Galaxy S21, it’s now competing for the price alone as a phone that is not only eye-catching, but may fit your budget.

So did the foldable solve their twist? Are you giving up something by choosing a fold? Will the green bubble issue be fixed? I’ve spent three days on the Z Flip 3 so far, so let’s dive in.

The $ 999 Galaxy Z Flip 3 is a highly balanced smartphone with the features you need to be considered a flagship.

It starts with a 1.9-inch cover screen that you can use to check the time, swipe the notification (and close the notification), and control the music in other panels. When you open the Z Flip 3, you’ll see a 6.7-inch Infinity Flex AMOLED display with a pinhole notch at the top. It’s up-to-date in every way, including a 120Hz refresh rate, and not as robust as a standard screen, but there’s no immediate concern. However, please note that all foldable types have creases on the screen.

According to Samsung, the screen is 30% stronger than the original screen and has two nibs in the lower left and lower right corners for safe opening and closing. In this way, you can force the phone to close. Samsung still uses hidden hinges that work to ensure smooth opening and closing while preventing debris from getting under the display. The Z Flip 3, along with the Z Fold 3, is also the first foldable product to be IP68 waterproof. This means that you can treat up to 1.5 meters of water for 30 minutes. I don’t recommend passing the Z Flip 3 through this, but I used it in the rain and it still works well. However, it is not yet dustproof here.

The Galaxy Z Flip 3 is a premium flagship smartphone with some missing features in the camera space. Here’s how to stack up to two similarly priced flags on the Galaxy S21 + and iPhone 12 Pro:

Galaxy S21 + and ZFlip3 are almost the same device. The Samsung S21 + is perfect for anyone who wants a classic experience with three versatile lenses to choose from when taking pictures. The Z Flip 3 is a more compact, pocket-shaped foldable smartphone with a focus on flexibility. Supercharged as S21 Ultra. And in fact, it’s similar to the Galaxy Z Flip 3.

Both feature a 6.7-inch display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor with 8GB of RAM. They’re running Android 11 on the Samsung One UI, but the Z Flip comes with customizations to take advantage of the folding feature. As for the cameras, both have pinhole notches on the front and include the same 10 megapixel camera.

If you’re curious about the zoom feature, the S21, which includes a dedicated telephoto lens, is the best choice. Its 64-megapixel telephoto lens can be optically zoomed in at 3x and use space zoom to capture up to 30x levels of detail. This is Samsung’s marketing term, but it combines optical zoom and digital zoom to sometimes deliver crisp shots. Both the Z Flip 3 and S21 have the same 12-megapixel width and 12-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens, but AKA youre leaves two great ways to capture images in almost every scenario. I did. However, the Z Flip 3’s telephoto lens is overlooked, especially near $ 1,000.

Both the Z Flip 3 and S21 + run just as well and very fast as modern smartphones. Almost every app has plenty of room and is suitable for more intensive tasks such as creative editing and on-the-go games. Both support 5G, mmWave and Sub6 right out of the box.

Eventually, it results in creases and their additional lenses. Z Flip 3 is not a traditional form factor. Folds in half so it fits easily in your pocket. The Galaxy S21 + fits into the latest smartphone models of the past and offers exceptional performance in the world. In addition, the additional lenses are perfect for photo enthusiasts.

Both sell for $ 999.99, but Samsung offers aggressive trade-in discounts and some promotional credits.

The biggest difference between these two devices is clear. On iOS and Android, it mostly depends on your personal taste. Basically, with the exception of Apple’s services, there are equivalent apps on both platforms. Yes, FaceTime will be available on the web and therefore on Android devices, but there is no official workaround for iMessage. Apple Music is available on the Android Play Store, and many of Google’s services are on the iOS App Store. However, both the Z Flip 3 and iPhone 12 Pro provide a fast experience for everyday use. Both Apple’s A14 Bionic and Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 are based on the latest processing standards.

Both feature OLED screens that provide a crisp and accurate viewing experience. The iPhone 12 Pro’s 6.1-inch display tends to be smaller than the Galaxy Z Flip 3s 6.7-inch AMOLED display, with less color exaggeration. Water also states that the iPhone 12 Pro has a completely glass display, while the Z Flip 3 is a mixture. Both feel strong and react when used.

iPhone 12 Pro promotes Face ID authentication made possible by True Depth Sensor. It’s a fast and safe way to unlock your smartphone, but it’s the least useful with this mask. The power button on Samsung’s Z Flip 3 has a built-in fingerprint sensor, which is a great way to unlock your smartphone during a pandemic. It was also really sensitive in our tests.

Apples iPhone 12 Pro is a great way to shoot with autofocus. The A14 Bionic chip, combined with image processing, actually delivers great shots in nearly 99.9% of the time. It also adds the ability to switch between three lenses at every 12 megapixels. In this way, you don’t sacrifice image quality when choosing a wider lens. The 12 Pro also features a LiDAR sensor that is useful in low light conditions and provides faster autofocus.

The Z Flip doesn’t have many of these features, but it’s 12 megapixels wide and over 12 megapixels wide, and has about half the equations of the iPhone 12. Samsung sometimes offers too many modes and is now a habit of not desaturating images. It’s close to the exact experience, but it can still take a bit longer. I’ve nicely embedded some test shots below, the iPhone tends to choose cooler images, but the Z Flip 3 fades in to warmer tones. For selfies, the iPhone 12 Pro basically doesn’t have the ultimate selfie finder, the cover screen, but it’s pretty uniform.

Apart from software, form factor and additional lenses, there are many similarities between these two $ 999 smartphones. If you don’t want to make a big call, press immediately towards the 12 Pro. Fully extended Z Flip 3 makes it easy to hold and takes up less space. The 12 Pro doesn’t have the folding feature, nor does it have this fun new form factor that fits in a small pocket.

I’m not ready to give a final opinion on the Z Flip 3, but it’s one of the most sophisticated foldables I’ve ever used, and probably for those who aren’t happy with the unfoldable smartphone. It’s the best option.

Do you need a foldable type? The answer is probably no, especially in the $ 999 Z Flip 3 price range. Water hedges that some power users can actually use devices like the Z Fold 3. In particular, it has a new multitasking feature that allows you to use any app in a multi-window.

Samsung made an interesting device here, and the compact clamshell form factor is cool. Also, please acknowledge that the cover screen is really clean here and you can do much more with the widgets. There are no significant affordances here, except that they are foldable. It’s a very intriguing device and it’s really cute.

For most people, the iPhone 12 Pro or Galaxy S21 + is the best choice. Water tells us to consider the $ 799 iPhone 12 if we can live without a telephoto lens, and the S21 if we want a smaller screen. You don’t have to worry about durability, and you’re still getting a modern smartphone experience.

Folding isn’t completely mainstream yet and won’t happen until it’s been adopted by other phone makers. The Galaxy Z Flip 3 is the most striking endeavor of an affordable foldable smartphone and is worth a look for anyone looking for a more compact device or the latest innovations. Well, we will unpack Z Flip 3 soon with our complete review.

