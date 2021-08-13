Google’s Nest Hubs warns users about nearby pollution and smoke





Google is adding air quality data to its Nest Hub smart display. This new feature is still only available in some US markets, but some users can see how much risk they may face from smoke and pollution in the area.

This gives some users an idea of ​​the degree of risk they may face.

Google says it will roll out new features in the coming weeks. The Nest Hubs Ambient screen clock and weather widget will display the Air Quality Index badge. Anyone who does not want to see the badge can opt out.

The data is from the Environmental Protection Agency, which evaluates air quality on a scale of 0 to 500, with 0 being the best air quality. In addition, the ratings are color-coded in various categories, from good air quality to dangerous air quality.

The EPA calculates risk by assessing five major pollutants: carbon monoxide, sulfur dioxide, nitrogen dioxide, smog, and particle contaminants (including soot and smoke). Smoke from wildfires that raged in the western United States has spread nationwide in the past month. New York issued a health advisory in July when smoke arrived from Bootleg Fire in Oregon, thousands of miles away.

EPA Air Quality Index Image: EPA

Where Google’s new air quality features are available, Nest Hubs will alert you when pollution reaches an unhealthy level or an unhealthy level for sensitive groups. Nest Hub also responds to the voice command “What’s the quality of the air nearby?”

If you don’t have Nest Hub, or if its new features aren’t available in your area, you’ll have easy access to EPA’s air quality data. The EPA’s AirNow website allows users to connect to their location and get an air quality rating for the area. There is also an EPA fire and smoke map that provides a fairly wild visualization of how far wildfire smoke will reach.

I don’t always pick up everything

The EPA has a network of thousands of air quality sensors nationwide, but not all of them are always available. Sensors are expensive to deploy and can spread far apart from each other, which can miss higher levels of contamination in some areas. According to a Reuters study, the monitor missed the release of major toxic substances when equipment failed or stopped working in the past.

