Assassin’s Creed Valhara Siege Paris Review: Good Time

Assassins Creed Valhalla has always been a big game, but Ubisoft keeps making it even bigger. The latest DLC, The Siege of Paris, has discovered that the Viking assassin Eivor confronts the mad king, helps the French rebellion, and saves the leaders of the Viking clan suffering from endless war and bloodshed. Needless to say, she’s very tired of all that, but I’m not tired of Valhalla. This latest DLC brings new life to the game, despite suffering from nasty performance issues.

The siege of Paris begins with some Danes visiting Eivors to expand their settlement. They bring gifts, build houses and throw big feasts. All of that may be very nice, but a little too good. The Vikings he visited explained that he needed help fighting the growing French army led by the dangerous and crazy king Charles the Fat. Hesitant at first, Aber realizes that this deadly monarch could one day threaten her clan in England, helping Vikings and rebels defeat the fat cats of the royal family. I agree to go to France for. But when you get there and start talking to people on both sides of the conflict, it becomes clear that anger, revenge, and bloodshed have blinded many in France. Therefore, Eivor needs to balance the conflicts of different players while trying to save both the innocent people living in Paris and the Vikings looking for a place to live in peace.

If this sounds a bit complicated, yes, don’t be afraid. The 10-hour campaign at Siege is well-written and conveys its complexity in an easy-to-understand way, even in situations where Eivor is confused. The Siege of Paris often talks about how their existence means that generations of families lose land and resources, regardless of whether the Vikings settled in Britain are peaceful or violent. It’s also interesting to spend time with. Eivor himself seems tired of all that, and at some point she decides to travel the world to her pet crow just to see more kings and Thane complaining and killing each other. He said he didn’t expect it to happen. As someone who has been involved in this game and its DLC for over 130 hours, I can build a relationship. Same, Dane. same.

But if you don’t care about stories, character arcs, etc., don’t worry. The siege of Paris is more lively and full of things to do, unlike the last DLC set up in Ireland. You’ll find side quests, many hidden areas to explore, and an entire system to help the rebels defeat the kingdom. If Druid’s wrath and its Irish setting were too quiet and boring for you, the Paris siege would probably be more in your wheelhouse. More people will meet, kill, and talk, and there will be a chance of a light love affair.

The big star of this DLC is the revival of the last black box mission seen in older, more stealth-focused arcade games. These missions feature a large area and a single target or purpose hidden somewhere in the space. You need to kill your target or find a way to complete your goal and solve the puzzles. These missions give you great freedom in your approach, letting the super-assassin ninja go through and let the clumsy fools pierce their way to the nasty end. I really enjoy these missions. They felt like a classic Assassin’s Creed. DLC has too much content, but players who missed the more sneaky actions of past games will be happy.

The actual Siege of Paris is also great, including multiple quests and an exciting accumulation of explosive climaxes. Once the siege begins, it’s noisy, exhilarating, and unlike the other quest lines featured in the main game. From that point on, all your decisions and actions will quickly move towards a memorable finale. I won’t ruin anything, but believe me, it’s a great self-contained story worth experiencing for yourself.

If you’ve finished blogging here and love this DLC and want to play more Assassin’s Creed Valhara, or miss the classic stealth-oriented action, it’s definitely worth the purchase. But this new DLC has been running like a crap to me since I started playing a few days ago. I played on the PS5 using the game’s 60fps mode, which was often well below that point. Screen tearing and audio slowdown were also common in certain areas of the map, such as Paris. Others have also reported these issues.

That’s a shame, as Valhalla and its first DLC are working fine in almost 60fps mode. Hopefully, future patches will fix some of these issues and make this great extension shine brighter.

