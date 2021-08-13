Rockstar is reportedly remastering the Grand Theft Auto trilogy of the PS2 era





Rockstar Games Dundee studio is working on a remastered version of three classic Grand Theft Auto titles from the PS2 era: reports from Grand Theft Auto 3, Grand Theft Auto: Vice City, Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas, and Kotaku. Releases in late October or early November are said to be tentatively planned, eventually for PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X and S, Switch, PC, Stadia, and mobile phones. May be released on.

Rumors of a remastered title have surfaced for some time, but this month Rockstar Games’ parent company Take-Two Interactive, along with GTAV, GTA Online, and the port of the current generation of Carval, three of the old games. Confirmed that there are plans to release two unpublished iterations of the Space Program. However, given Take-Twos’ game library, these three unreleased remasters could include anything from Bioshock to Max Payne or Bully.

The trilogy defined the generation of open world games

According to Kotaku, the three GTA games have been remastered on Unreal Engine, with one source commenting that it looks like a significantly modified version of an existing title. The gameplay is said to be true to the original, but the UI should also maintain a classic style. Although the game release is reported to have changed significantly as a result of the pandemic, the current plan is for simultaneous digital release of three titles on most platforms this year, with PC and mobile in 2022. it continues.

A Rockstar Games spokesman didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment. Publishers are also said to be planning to remaster the original Red Dead Redemption if the remastered trilogy sells well.

The Rockstars PS2 era trilogy defined the generation of open world games and was one of the three largest games on the console. The three feature independent worlds and stories, but they are part of the same shared universe, with specific characters appearing in the three games. In addition to the trilogy, Rockstar has also released two PSP games set up in the same city, one in Liberty City in GTA3 and one in Vice City. These were later ported to traditional consoles.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theverge.com/2021/8/13/22623125/rockstar-gta3-vice-city-san-andreas-remaster-ps5-xbox-series-x-pc-mobile The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos