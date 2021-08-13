New features in Galaxy Buds 2: 8 must-see tips for Samsung’s new wireless earphones





Galaxy Buds 2 comes in a variety of fun colors.

Drew Evans / CNET

Samsung unveiled a lot of new hardware at this week’s Galaxy Unpacked event. The Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3 are finally official, with two new smartwatches running Google and Samsung’s hybrid wearable OS (Galaxy Watch 4 and Watch 4 Classic), followed by the Galaxy Buds 2. The $ 149 fully wireless earphones are available in several different colors, have active noise cancellation, and boast a surprisingly long battery life.

Buds 2 will be available on August 27th, so it will still be a few weeks before you get your new earphones. That said, it’s never too early to get acquainted with new and improved features. Below are some tips and tricks to get the most out of Samsung’s Galaxy Buds 2.

Before you can use Galaxy Buds 2 on your Android smartphone, tablet or watch, you need to install the Galaxy Wearable app from the Play Store.

Currently playing: Watch this: Galaxy Buds 2 is Samsung’s best little earphone

9:02

How to pair Galaxy Buds 2

To pair Buds 2 with your Android smartphone, place the Buds 2 case (with buds) next to your smartphone. Open the lid and wait a second or two. A prompt will appear on the phone telling you that the earphones have been found and asking if you want to connect the earphones to the phone.[接続]Tap, then follow the remaining prompts. This may include downloading Buds2 plugins for wearable apps.

If you don’t see the prompt, close the case for 1-2 seconds and try again, or manually pair Buds2 to your smartphone. To do this, open the wearable app and[新しいデバイスの追加]Select and follow the prompts. Both methods work and are surprisingly fast.

Use the touchpad on the side of each earphone to control playback.

Learn about Drew Evans / CNET Buds2 touch controls

Each earphone has a huge touchpad that you can use to play and pause music, skip tracks, and change listening modes without using a wearable app.

You can turn off touch controls completely in the wearable app if you want, but I find them useful. I’m sure it will happen after a few days of use. The basic controls you can use are:

Tap: Play / Pause Double tap: Play next track Triple tap: Play previous track Touch and hold: Switch between active noise canceling and ambient sound

To turn touch controls on and off, and customize touch-and-hold gestures, open the wearable app and[タッチコントロール]Choose.

Screenshots with Jason Cipriani / CNET Adjust active noise cancellation and ambient sound mode

Buds 2 is part of the cheapest wireless earphones that offer both active noise cancellation and ambient sound mode. ANC is useful when you are working in a noisy environment and want to focus on the task at hand. Ambient sound mode is almost the exact opposite of ANC. You can listen to music while you’re using it, but the earphones capture some of the background noise. I personally used this type of mode when riding a bike on the street so that I could hear it when the car was approaching, or when I was at the airport waiting for boarding instructions.

You can press and hold either earphone to switch between ANC and ambient, or open the wearable app to make changes. The app gives you more control over the ambient sound mode. To test, open the wearable app on your smartphone and[ノイズコントロール]From the section[周囲の音]Choose. When selected, a slider appears below the control. You can use this slider to control how much ambient sound is passed through.

How to check battery life

Checking the current battery life status of your earphones or case is as easy as opening a wearable app and looking for the charge rate of each device at the top of the screen. If you don’t see the battery status, make sure your earphones are connected to your phone.

There is a new and suitable fitting tool to make sure you are using the correct eartips. With this. trust me.

Make sure Drew Evans / CNET Buds 2 fits properly

Samsung has created a new tool for Buds 2 to help you find the perfect fit for the replaceable eartips that come with Buds 2. Out of the box, Buds 2 has a medium-sized eartip that’s easy to operate. You can replace it by simply pulling it and then pressing another size.

But before that, open the wearable app and[イヤフォンの設定]Tap.[設定]On the page, find and select the earphone fit test. With both earphones in your ears[開始]Tap. You will hear a chime as the progress bar moves over the screen of your mobile phone. Once that’s done, the app will tell you if you have the right fit, or if you need to change the tips. It took less than 5 seconds to run the test and I confirmed that the default hints were the right size for my ears.

Jump into the bud setting 2

Wearable app[設定]Take a few minutes to check out while in the section.[設定]In the section, you can adjust the sound of your earphones, select an app to read notifications from your earphones, enable Bixby, or update your Buds2 software.

If you play a lot of games on your mobile phone[設定]>[ラボ]Go to and turn on game mode. With game mode turned on, Buds 2 and the phone should do a better job of reducing the waiting time when sending audio and matching the sound with what is displayed on the phone screen.

The Galaxy Buds 2 works on devices other than Android, but it’s a bit of a hassle.

CNET pairs Buds2 with a Windows PC

The list page for Galaxy Buds 2 on Samsung’s website states that I need an app to manage and control Buds 2 on my Windows PC, but I can’t find it in the Microsoft Store. I tried the Galaxy Buds app, but Buds2 is not recognized. Samsung may release an update before the August 27 release.

However, you can easily pair Buds2 with your Windows PC by simply opening the case near your computer. These work on Swift Pair on Windows 10. This means that when you open the case and your PC recognizes that Buds 2 is nearby, you will see an alert on the screen asking if you want to pair your earphones with your PC. Later, when you click the mouse, Buds 2 and your PC will be connected and ready to use.

How to pair Buds2 with iPhone or Mac

Buds 2 can be used on iPhone, Mac, or another device that doesn’t have Android, but it’s a little tricky to set up. Samsung has no plans to update the Galaxy Wearable app for the iPhone to support Buds2, so it will fail to perform quick setups, adjust settings, update firmware, or check battery levels. To complicate matters, the Buds 2 charging case does not have a physical button to trigger pairing mode.

Instead, you need to put Buds 2 in the charging case and then press and hold the touchpad on each earphone for 3 seconds. The indicator light will start blinking red and green to indicate that Buds2 is in pairing mode.

Put the bud in pairing mode and follow the normal Bluetooth pairing procedure on your phone, tablet, or computer to connect bud 2. However, without the official Samsung app, you won’t have full control over the buds. Configuration. You can use the touchpad to play, pause, or skip the album, and long press to trigger ANC or ambient mode.

Want to know more about Buds 2? Check out our full review. For new foldable phones, well, you can now pre-order them. Here’s what you need to know: If a new smartwatch comes out in the future, there’s also more information about the new Galaxy Watch 4 and Watch 4 Classic.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnet.com/tech/mobile/galaxy-buds-2-add-new-features-8-must-know-tips-for-samsungs-new-wireless-earbuds/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos