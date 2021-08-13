Galaxy Z Flip 3 and Z Fold 3: What’s in the box?Everything is included





The new Galaxy Z Flip 3 and Z Fold 3 (such as the Galaxy S21 series) come in a relatively empty box. Wired headphones and wall chargers are no longer an accessory. The same is true if it’s free. I don’t get anything. The lack of so many extras is one of the ways Samsung Gis is trying to reduce its environmental impact. And after Monday’s report by the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change, it could blame the South Korean company for trying.

Apple was the first company to stop including wall chargers in mobile phones when it launched the iPhone 12 series. After the first mockery of Apple in a Facebook post, Samsung announced the Galaxy S21 and S21 Ultra just a few months later.

Get the CNET Daily News Newsletter

Catch up with the biggest news stories in minutes. Weekday delivery.

If environmental support is the main driving force, Samsung thinks it could have a bigger impact by reducing the number of different phones it releases or by eliminating the annual phone upgrade cycle. increase. But for now let’s focus on the box.

Read more: Check out the first take of CNET’s Galaxy Z Flip 3

Samsung has stopped including wired headphones in its box with the launch of the Galaxy Note 20. Wall chargers have begun to disappear from Samsung cell phone boxes with the launch of the Galaxy S21 and S21 Ultra.

The Z Flip 3 has an eye-catching design and comes in 7 colors. See all photos +27 Details What’s in the Galaxy Z Flip 3 box?

Included are:

Galaxy Flip 3A USB-C Cable Printed Setup Guide and Procedure SIM Card Tool

What’s in the Galaxy Z Fold 3 box?

Included are:

Galaxy Fold 3A USB-C Cable Printed Setup Guides and Procedures SIM Card Tool Galaxy Z Fold 3 Looks Smooth With New Design See All Photos +27 See More

Currently playing: Watch this: Galaxy Z Flip 3: Samsung’s smallest foldable phone …

6:14

Samsung Event Android Update Phone Folding Phone Samsung

Notification of

Notification off

TV and audio

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnet.com/tech/mobile/galaxy-z-flip-3-and-z-fold-3-whats-in-the-box-everything-included/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos