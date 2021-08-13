Galaxy Watch 4: 48 hours on Samsung’s new smartwatch





Try out the latest Galaxy Watch 4, announced at Samsung’s August Unpacked event earlier this week, to get a glimpse of where your Android watch is heading. Samsung watches are the first watches to feature the latest version of Google’s Wear OS and are a partnership between two companies that are not normally affiliated.

The Galaxy Watch 4 and Google’s Wear OS platform are still in their infancy, and the watch will not be available until August 27th. (The Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3 were announced with Samsung’s new smartwatch, and will arrive on August 27th, but can be pre-ordered now.) But both models There are some early things that I already understand from a few days on. Please note that new software and app updates may be released and my thinking here may change as these health features spend a lot of time collecting wrist data.

Watch 4 and Watch 4 Classic are basically the same except for the physical bezel.

The two watch models feel quite compatible. So you probably need to get the model you like the most. Or the most affordable one: I prefer the more sophisticated watch 4 starting at $ 250 (249, Australian price undecided). The Classic starts at $ 350 (349) and has a stainless steel body instead of aluminum, but with a different physically rotating bezel.

What are you using it for? Primarily toggles a quick view of the information mini app called tiles. In Watch 4, these are primarily health metrics and some additional features such as calendars and messages. As Wear OS 3 continues to evolve, more apps may emerge, but the important thing is that not all apps have tiles. Instead, you can effectively decorate the bezel by simply swiping with your finger.

With a satisfying click bezel, the Classic has an inset display. Swipes can be a bit difficult to perform. However, I have found that the bezel has great advantages. For swimming, its physical dial is easier to control when wet than a touch display.

Animals and Animals: Many animated watch faces on Watch 4.

Scottstein / CNET watch face is beautiful (almost)

I love Samsung’s Galaxy Watch 4 watch face. Many are animated and adorable. There are some strange things. The AR emoji and Bitmoji clock face try to put my cute avatars on the clock, but I find them in a grid pattern. I don’t use much of Apple’s Memoji watch face. Most of them have quite a few customizations, but not all. Some focus on fitness, while others have a complex layout of cool options (such as the app’s dial widget).

AR emoji clock face … not so wild (but ok, it’s a little fun).

Scott Stein / CNET

Unfortunately, many of the best animated watch faces don’t have complex add-on options, so use them at the expense of useful information such as weather and battery life. The face of Google’s Wear OS will also appear. These look like the best watch faces I’ve ever seen on an Android watch, but they’re still great signs of what you can do with the new Google and Samsung platforms. However, it requires some more complex add-on options.

The only assistant is Bixby

Hello, Bixby. I hope to see you again.

Samsung’s voice assistant will return and be assigned to one of the Watch 4 buttons by default (top, long press to call). You don’t have access to the Google Assistant as an option. This is what I was convinced that it was on the Watch 4. I was wrong. (Bixby can be replaced with the power off shortcut, but this is the end of the long press button reassignment.)

Plans are subject to change. Currently, Bixby is the only assistant. Again, the clock will not arrive until the end of the month. It’s built on Wear OS and Google apps can be downloaded to Watch 4. But I’m worried that I don’t have a Google Assistant. Assistants are a big part of how to connect your watch to your smartphone (or a popular Google app), and not having it right now feels like a big loss. I actually use a lot of voice commands on watches like the Apple Watch because they’re hands-free and easy to pinch off. This is also particularly strange, as Fitbitnow supports the Google Assistant on voice-connected devices.

I’ve only used the Galaxy Watch 4 on my Samsung phone right now, but how this works on other Android phones is a big issue. Samsung also included Bixby on its previous Android-connected Galaxy Watch.

I’m completely embarrassed by my physical analysis measurements via the electrical impedance of Samsung’s latest sensors.

Scott Stein / CNET Samsung’s new body analysis sensor is easy to run, but stressful

An electrical impedance-based body sensor works by touching a watch button with two fingers for 15 seconds to rest, and then completing the circuit while measuring the gentle current that the watch flows through the body. It’s a bit like doing an ECG reading of your heart rate, except that it’s faster. The readings it produces include body mass index, skeletal muscle mass, water content, and body fat percentage. Estimate the actual numbers and identify each in a small range from green (low) to red (high).

I felt like I was hit in the head with numbers. All of mine was bad. I know my weight is high, and I know my BMI. The rest seemed really worried. The problem was that I didn’t know what to do next. Samsung Health does not currently provide guidance on whether to see a doctor, how to make healthy choices, or how concerned the outcome is. I was more stressed, continued to recheck, and then questioned my life choices. Ideally, the health sensor does not guide you forward, curl you up and send you to the ball. It’s common for all fitness trackers and healthwatches to appear to be flooding the zone with more data without understanding how to support that data or giving advice on the accuracy of the data. Is a concern.

However, Samsung requires Android owners to install the Samsung Health app on their Android phones in order to use these features.

It’s a very early stage, and we still don’t know how accurate these numbers are. Take a deep breath.

Snoring Tracking: Put your smartphone on the bedside

Watch Samsung Sleep Tracker uses your phone’s microphone to check for snoring as an add-on add-on. This I tried to do on the first night but it failed. Use CPAP anyway. That is, you should not snore. But I also use a fan near the bed because of white noise. I tried to sleep for a while without CPAP, but I couldn’t get a snoring reading.

Then I realized that I needed to keep the phone connected to the charger at night to collect the measurements. At night 2, I slept for a while without CPAP and finally snore.

But that’s strange. Initially, I only saw one instance of snoring (did it stop after that?). This will appear as a voice recording in the Samsung Health app. That is, the phone is listening to you and may even record it at night.

Second, what does snoring consciousness do even for me? Snoring is fairly common, and snoring is not always an indicator of sleep apnea. This is what I need a CPAP machine. The remaining light, deep, and REM sleep measurements in sleep tracking, and the sleep scores assigned to them, appear to have nothing to do with snoring detection. It’s a very weird new feature that I don’t know what to do … unless I wanted solid proof of snoring.

Blood oxygen measurements are taken overnight … You may not always know what to do with this (continuous measurements are not always accurate).

Scott Stein / CNET

If you switch this in your Samsung Health settings, your blood oxygen readings will be recorded overnight (snoring detection is also switched). The blood oxygen levels in the watch are not medically accurate and have been found to be much more diverse than standard pulse oximeters worn on fingers. Maybe it helps determine if there is a significant drop in blood oxygen? Again, it’s hard to tell when to use it.

Blood pressure is not yet working in the United States. In addition, you need a Samsung phone (ECG also works).

Samsung has a way to check the blood pressure of the watch using an optical heart rate sensor, but it requires calibration for the blood pressure cuff. It is approved for use with electrocardiograms in many countries, but has not yet been used in the United States. In my review model I was able to check the stress level … this is basically a version of the blood pressure function that is not approved by the FDA. I did almost nothing other than mapping my expected stress to the green-to-red color gradient.

You also need a Samsung phone and Samsung Health Monitor app to use ECG and blood pressure features. It’s a shame that it’s not yet available for Android as a whole. Maybe it will change someday.

How long is the battery life? Within 2 days

The 44mm-sized Galaxy Watch 4 lasted about a day and a half on its first full charge and use. I started using it at 2:00 pm on the first day and used it until midnight the next day. I didn’t keep the display on all the time, but I did keep my heart rate on. Using an always-on display will further reduce battery life.

I’m sleeping with my Galaxy Watch 4 and I’ve been wearing it all the time. I haven’t thought about battery life for about a week, but I don’t think it will be three days so far.

I’m also using a large model of the Galaxy Watch 4. The smaller version may have a shorter battery life. The small Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 struggled to prolong battery life with CNET’s Lexy Savvides always-on display, GPS, music playback, and other connectivity features.

I have only a few days to try these, and my full impression comes in future reviews. It’s clear that this is the next big phase of Android watches, but it’s not yet clear if this is the best time to get in.

Check out the latest news and best reviews of smartphones and carriers from CNET mobile experts.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 has 2 looks and lots of colors See all photos

