Pokemon Go Eevee Community Day Move Set and Event Guide





Pokemon Go will be hosting its second Eevee Community Day on the weekend of August 13-16, 2021. The Pokemon Go Eevee Community Day Guide includes the benefits of Eevee Community Day, the exclusive moves to learn about Eevee’s evolution, and how to get the most out of Community Day.

There are several event benefits available from 1:00 pm on August 13th to 1:00 pm EDT on August 16th. This includes special attacks and special timed research tasks that Eevee’s evolution learns. During this period, Sylveon only needs 7 hearts instead of 70 to evolve.

Regular Community Day benefits, such as spawns and increased shiny rates, will be active on August 14th and 15th from 11am to 5pm local time.

How do I find Shiny Eevee?

At Community Day events, the shiny rates of the featured Pokemon are high, so if you’re playing, you should be able to find some Shiny Eevee. If you don’t have time to play all day, you can find Shiny Eevee by popping incense and tapping each Eevee that pops up. According to a survey by The Silph Roads, Community Day’s shiny rate is about 1/25, so you need to find Shiny Eevee quickly.

Graphic: Julia Lee / Polygon | Image Source: Niantic / Pokemon Company Eevee’s Evolution Name

There is a naming trick to guarantee the required Eevee evolution, but it only works once per evolution. The names are:

Pokumon Go Eevee Evolution Name Eevee Evolution Name / Nickname Eevee Evolution Name / Nickname Jorteon Sparky Freon Pyroba Poleon Rainer Espeon Sakura Umbreon Tama Orifeon Linea Glaceon Rare Sylveon Kira

Without the naming trick, the way to achieve the required evolution of Eevee would be a bit complicated. As you evolve Eevee, Flareon, Jolteon, and Vaporeon all evolve randomly. You need to walk 10km with Blackie and Effie as fellow Pokemon and evolve them at night and day respectively. Leafeon and Glaceon are only available if they have evolved near mossy lures or glacier lures, respectively. Sylveon usually needs to earn 70 hearts as a fellow Pokemon, but this number has been reduced to 7.

For more information on evolving Eeve solutions, please see our guide.

What kind of community day movement does Eevee’s evolution learn?

Eevee’s evolution learns the following when it evolves at any time from 1:00 pm on August 13th to 1:00 pm EDT on August 16th.

Vaporeon: Scald Jolteon: Zap Cannon Flareon: Superpower Espeon: Shadow Ball Umbreon: Psychic Leafeon: Bullet Seed Glaceon: Water Pulse Sylveon: Psyshock

In addition to this, Eevee caught or hatched during the event learns the Last Resort.

Based on the past few years, if you miss the Community Day period, you may be able to evolve Eevee and get each move during the Community Weekend event in December. You can also use Elite TM to teach traditional Community Day-only movements.

How does Eevee’s evolution work in combat?

The raid requires Leafeon, Glaceon, and Sylveon. The best RAID move sets for them are:

Leafeon: Razor Leaf and Leaf Blade Glaceon: Frost Breath and Avalanche Sylveon: Charm and Dazzling Shine

For PvP, you need Umbreon and Sylveon in different layers. Their best move sets are:

Umbreon: Snarr with Last Resort and Foul Play Sylveon: Charm and Psyshock and Moonblast

You can also replace Umbreon’s Last Resort with Psychic to win several matches.

How can I get the most out of Eevee Community Day?

If you put them in the incubator during the event, the eggs will hatch in the usual 14 hours, so you must always hatch the long-distance eggs you have in your hand. The incense used during the event also lasts for a whopping 3 hours, so you’ll need to use incense (if you have one) to get more spawns on Eevee.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.polygon.com/pokemon-go-guide/2021/8/13/22623597/eevee-community-day-august-2021-move-event-shiny-evolution-umbreon-sylveon The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

