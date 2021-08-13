Fantasian part 2 and Wurdweb are now available on Apple Arcade





Apple

This week, Apple Arcade added conclusions to Mistwalker and Hironobu Sakaguchi (Final Fantasy)’s mobile RPG, Fantasian. We’ve also added the puzzle game Wurdweb by indie developers Aran Koning and Adriaande Jongh.

Don’t be fooled by Wurdweb’s simple design and cute geometric creatures. This game can be very difficult.

The relaxing puzzle game Wurdweb is reminiscent of Scrabble, but you don’t have to come up with words. Instead, you need to select words from a pre-made list and connect them to words that are already on the grid. Wurdweb gameplay requires a bit of strategy. Depending on where you placed the word, you may not be able to place another word, and you will be taken to the “Words that cannot be placed now” list. However, the word can come back at any time, and you can use the undo feature to tune the web.

Wurdweb offers multiple gameplay modes such as Tangle, Accurate, Random, Daily, Weekly and Monthly Challenges. For example, in tangled mode, you need to place 15 words and get enough bonus tiles. If the Placeable Words list is empty and you haven’t reached your quota, you know you’re confused somewhere. If you’re a fan of traditional Sunday paper word puzzles, or Apple Arcade ward races, Tiny Crosswords or Spell Towers, you’ll enjoy this brain teaser.

Friday’s Fantasia game update concludes the story with new dioramas, gameplay, music and more.

Apple

In addition to Wurdweb, Apple Arcade has added amazing conclusions to one of the most anticipated games on the service, the Mobile RPG Fantasian. Fantasia arrived in April with a treasure trove of remastered App Store games without ads or paywalls. The update scheduled for Friday morning was released a day earlier than planned, according to a tweet from Sakaguchi.

“The release of Fantasian Part 2 means the completion of the saga,” Sakaguchi said in the release. “In the end, it’s about twice the volume of Part 1 and more quest-driven, allowing players to move around the world at their own pace.”

The second part of Fantasia features more quest-driven gameplay, a larger character growth map, more unique boss battles, and the ability to exchange between party members during battle. This update adds 50 new handmade dioramas and 34 tracks by composer Nobuo Uematsu.

“It’s no exaggeration to say that we didn’t leave anything on the table,” Sakaguchi said. “I encourage everyone to experience this mysterious emotional energy at the heart of Fantasia.”

If you’re interested in trying out Apple Arcade, you can buy a new device and get a free trial for three months. If you are signing up for the first time, you can try it for free for a month. Open the App Store and tap the small joystick icon at the bottom of the screen to launch the service.

