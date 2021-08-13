Left 4 Dead successor Back 4 Blood rejects tradition and accepts modernity





For better or for worse, Back 4 Blood is its own. This is the successor to Left 4 Dead, but it’s not the long-awaited third article in the series. Instead, I like to think of Back 4 Blood as a modern spin on the original game. It takes obvious inspiration from its predecessor, but officially infuses the kind of traits needed to speed up those games. It loses things and gains others. It’s as if your favorite book was written by another author, but you’re also a foreigner.

I think this is essential to understand why Back 4 Blood is a fun game, if not a great successor. Or maybe so, being a great successor does not mean what we are thinking. The predictions imposed on this game should always have happened. Marketing emphasizes connective tissue between the past and the present, but the title is a fun (even a little harmful) call to the former. This only makes the game journey difficult. Because, as long as there is DNA shared between it and Left 4 Dead, Back 4 Blood is also fighting for its identity under that long shadow. But once you get through that veneer, you’ll understand the differences, evolutions, and even missteps that make Back 4 Blood more than a hackney throwback.

Like a book, you need to judge by the text, not the cover of the game. In the gaming world, this means dozens of things, but the mechanics and feel of play are also important. Back 4 Blood and Left 4 Dead may be relatives thematically, but they couldn’t get closer to their goals in different ways. They may look similar, but they are mechanically opposite to each other.

Back 4 Blood, like Left 4 Dead, focuses on the game’s four survivors, the Cleaner’s party. Some of these zombies (called Ridden in Blood) have special abilities such as throwing you, sniping from a distant rooftop or wall, or crushing you with your oversized arms. There are types. The nouns are different and the verbs may be remixed a bit, but functionally these stories are a collection of similar sentences.

It’s in its structure that Back 4 Blood begins to set itself apart from the old. The director AI, which scales the difficulty of the famous Left 4 Deads live and makes the playthrough more dynamic, is back, but now it has a system called Corruption Cards. At all levels (the game also consists of four stages of action), the director plays various corrupt cards and informs the player which qualifier to use. These range from flock of birds that warn hordes to more powerful variants of existing Ridden. If you’re more environmentally friendly, pressured in the form of speed-run challenges or secondary purposes, like the fog across the map, you’ll be rewarded with copper, the in-game currency available in saferoom shops. You can get it. level.

If the director of Left 4 Dead is about confusion and there is no mistake, Back 4 Bloods will take care of it and complete this roguelike card system to seed back control to the player. It achieves this in a comical way. Players respond to challenges by withdrawing from their card deck at the beginning of the level, increasing their stats, and gaining abilities such as recovery on every melee hit. You can buy consumables using the shop and in-game currency. Various attachments and weapons have added rarity to further layer them. Seeing all of them is a bit complicated, and the benefits of this feature often seem to be mysteriously incrementing in that they bring surprises to their inclusion, but during execution. Players can become very imbalanced and begging for fun. For example, I participated in a run where players left and disconnected, allowing my friends and I to inherit the characters they built. I then got a pretty balanced survivor, but my friend got something that the player seemed to double the stamina gain every round, and a typical player 4-6 Gave him something like 16 stamina bars that might have.

It’s layered in a way that reveals that the creators of Back 4 Blood, who are primarily the creators of the original Left 4 Dead, are deliberately abandoning its simplicity for something else. It has been. Survivors now have class abilities instead of reskins of the same base character. There is a stamina system that slows everything down (unless my friend is there), even a trauma system attached to the HP allows you to accumulate scratches during the run and until you scramble to the health station Reduce your total health pool. At some point there is a flood of gears colliding with each other and you don’t even need a director to infuse the campaign with dynamism. It’s in every step and miss step you make.

From time to time, these seemingly endless layers come together for a frustrating run. Especially at the highest difficulty, where Back 4 Blood throws (often) an unreasonable amount of super-powerful Ridden and the deck feels like it’s piled up against you. The game feels like it’s loaded in the AAA sense. The point is that the way you interact with the game bursts at the seams just because you can afford it. This can completely slow down the run and upset the overall feel of the game. But when it works, Back 4 Blood begins to feel comfortable on its own skin, making itself a fun, randomized four-player survival. It may also feel and look different (depending on age and engine), but this unique package takes full advantage of Left 4 Dead.

Ultimately, thank you that Back 4 Blood doesn’t follow the simplest route possible. By becoming your own beast, you lose weight and pick up your luggage, but it’s still unclear if that will connect with spectators who participate with specific expectations. When players have the opportunity, I would like them to weigh the benefits of the game itself, rather than comparing it to the game more than 10 years ago.

Moises Taveras is a former intern at Paste Magazine and editor-in-chief of his college newspaper Brooklyn College Vanguard. He was one of those kids who was really excited about Google+ and still sad about what it would be like.

