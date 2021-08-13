Prevent your child from using a credit card with Nintendo Switch





Nintendo does not allow children to stack up unwanted invoices. Screenshot: Nintendo / YouTube

If you are a parent, you know. If you are not careful, your child may collect in-game fees. Not all moms and dads do, so Nintendo can help.

According to a Kyoto-based game maker, the number of billing issues involving young players is increasing. For this reason, Nintendo Japan has released some suggestions for parents that are more brutal than others.

Nintendo points out that children will have more opportunities to play more video games during the summer vacation. This also increases the chances that your child will use the credit card information stored on the switch to collect charges. Nintendo explained that while some games are free to play, in-game items can be expensive.

So what can parents do? Nintendo has suggested the following to avoid unnecessary credit card charges:

Delete your credit card information from your Nintendo Switch.

As Nintendo explains, the process is fairly simple:

For Nintendo Switch eShop:

Select Nintendo eShop from the home menu to launch the Nintendo eShop.

Select the Nintendo Account for the credit card information you want to delete.

To access your account information, select the icon image in the upper right corner.

The name of the saved credit card, the last 4 digits, the expiration date[クレジットカード情報]It will be displayed below.[削除]Click.

If your credit card is not saved in your account, you will see “Not Saved” in the credit card area.

once again[削除]Click to confirm.

If you prefer, you can also remove your credit card information from your Nintendo Account website. Method is as follows.

Go to your Nintendo Account website and sign in to your Nintendo Account.

Click your Nintendo Account in the upper left corner of your screen to access your account settings.

Select the shop menu.

The name of the saved credit card, the last 4 digits, and the expiration date will be displayed here.[削除]Click.

If your credit card is not stored in your account[クレジットカード]In the area[保存されているクレジットカード情報はありません]It will be displayed. This also means that your credit card information will not be stored in the Nintendo Switch eShop.

once again[削除]Click to confirm.

Set limits for Nintendo eShop.

Nintendo immediately points out that payments can be made using e-shop gift cards. Nintendo doesn’t want children to run unnecessary invoices, but they want them to spend their money.

G / O media may receive fees

Here’s how to set e-shop limits, as Nintendo explains:

Log in to your existing parent / guardian Nintendo Account to access your Nintendo Account settings.

[ファミリーグループ]Click.

A list of all monitored accounts in the family group is displayed on the screen. Click the Nintendo Account for which you want to manage limits.

Click each setting you want to adjust.

Spending / Purchasing on the Nintendo Switch eShop and Nintendo website.

Select the check box to disable the purchase and auto-renewal options on Nintendo Switch and the online game store.

Displaying content on the Nintendo Switch eShop.

To limit the content displayed in the Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch[制限]Turn on. Content is automatically restricted based on the player’s age.

[変更を保存]Click to confirm your changes.

These do not only apply to switch family hardware.

Please change your password.

Here’s how to change your Nintendo Account password if your child understands it.

Go to your Nintendo Account website and sign in to your Nintendo Account.

[サインインとセキュリティ設定]Select and[パスワードの変更]In the section[編集]Choose.

Enter your current password[OK]Choose.

Enter and confirm your new password.

The password must be at least 8 characters.

Passwords must contain a combination of letters in two categories: letters, numbers, and punctuation.

[送信]Click to update your password.

Alternatively, if you want, you can use your account to change your password:

Go to your Nintendo Account website and sign in to your Nintendo Account.

Select a family group.

Click the child account you want to renew, then[サインインとセキュリティ設定]Click.

[パスワードの変更]In the section[編集]Click.

When prompted, re-enter your parent or guardian password and[OK]Click.

Enter and confirm your new password.

The password must be at least 8 characters.

Passwords must contain a combination of letters in two categories: letters, numbers, and punctuation.

[送信]Click to update your password.

Another problem Nintendo mentioned is that children are deliberately using their parents’ physical credit cards, which is called a very common problem. Parents may think their kids are too young to know how to use credit cards, but Nintendo points out that there are videos online showing how to shop (I think they’re referring to YouTube). Do you?). According to Nintendo, the most common age group for this issue is from elementary to junior high school.

What does Nintendo do to prevent this?

Keep the credit card you have at home out of the reach of your children.

Excellent advice.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://kotaku.com/nintendos-parent-guide-to-securing-credit-cards-from-ki-1847480199 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos