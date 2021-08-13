Experts say Twitter’s web redesign isn’t as accessible as it should be – TechCrunch





After teasing the new font in January, Twitter made some major changes to its website and app design this week. However, Twitter has assembled these updates to make the platform more accessible, but some accessibility experts say these changes have unmarked them.

Most notably, tweets are now displayed in Twitter’s unique typeface, Chirp, further improving the contrast between the display background and the text. Other updates have cleaned up the interface and removed unnecessary dividers. For people with poor eyesight, a high-contrast design can make a website easier to read, but the current high contrast levels put a strain on some users. Twitter goes far beyond the minimum contrast criteria set by the Web Content Accessibility Guidelines (WCAG), which provides recommendations for enabling people with disabilities to access websites. However, web accessibility is not a panacea. Some users may need a high-contrast display, while others who suffer from chronic migraine headaches may need a more discreet experience. Studies show that people with dyslexia tend to read faster when presented with low-contrast text.

When the update hit, I could immediately feel pain in my eyes, and within about 30 minutes I had a tension headache, and a design researcher on the disability list Founding member Alex Hargard said. I have a lot of chronic pain and cannot deliberately expose it to anything that exacerbates the level of pain. Because it has a cascading effect.

Until last year, Twitter’s accessibility team was volunteer-based. Twitter’s paid employees will undertake accessibility projects in addition to their existing work, TechCrunch reported. In September, a few months after Twitter released the audio tweet feature without considering accessibility, Twitter introduced two dedicated accessibility teams internally. However, experts emphasize that when implementing new features, it is necessary to include people with disabilities in their design decisions from the beginning.

They talked good about how to change this, more integrating accessibility and disability perspectives into the design process, and from now on, they don’t seem to be doing the right job with it, Haagaard said. Told. Engaging people in the disabled community as consultants at a high level during the research and conceptualization stages can prevent designers from testing something and discovering that it is fundamentally problematic and too late.

Twitter told TechCrunch: “Feedback was sought after by people with disabilities throughout the process from the beginning. However, users have different tastes and needs, and we will track feedback and improve the experience. More in the future. We know that we can get your feedback and we will do our best to do so. “

I see some display bugs, so please send me a screenshot if you encounter them. This will help you troubleshoot the problem.

Also, if the font causes eye strain or headaches / migraines, please check in again.

— Twitter Accessibility (@ TwitterA11y) August 12, 2021

On Twitter for the accessibility account, we acknowledged an issue that users were reporting with eye strain and migraines after the update. This afternoon, the platform added that user feedback has changed the contrast of all buttons to make them “easier to see.”

Matt May, head of inclusive design at Adobe, said that if the design organization makes a presentation and the accessibility organization next to it actually says something about it, that means they work together. He said it was always good. The important thing is to keep listening and finding the representatives and trying to integrate them with the rest of the system.

You might point out that this flashy update inevitably results in more pushback, but behind the scenes, he said, the app is doing important accessibility work that usually slides under radar. .. For example, Twitter has recently allowed users to upload SRT files to videos. This will add a caption. In addition, Twitter Spaces supports live captions, but competitors like Clubhouse haven’t yet provided this basic accessibility feature.

It’s strange that Twitter neglected to add customizations when it released its high-contrast display and new default typeface, as Twitter has a history of providing customizations elsewhere in the user experience. Currently, users can switch between dark, bright, and dark modes, increase or decrease the default font size, and change the appearance of buttons and hyperlinks to colors such as purple, orange, and pink. can. Even before this week’s update, Twitter’s accessibility panel allowed users to enable higher contrast modes. However, there is still no way for users to reduce the contrast or change the font used on the site. Experts cite this as a design flaw. Twitter tried to improve the way emotions were communicated with its first proprietary typeface, Chirp, but users reported that the font was harder to read than the Helvetica that Twitter used before Chirp.

According to Shawn Lawton Henry, a researcher at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, editor of the WCAG Recommendation, and leader in accessibility education and outreach for the Worldwide Web Consortium, websites allow users to include fonts, contrast levels, and more. Must include customization options to switch. .. WCAG does not currently require this, but Henry says future updates to the guidelines recommend that websites give users the option to change the contrast.

The main problem is that the default contrast [meet the WCAG standards] The user should be able to change it. It ’s not difficult, is n’t it? Henry said. It’s okay to use the default font, but it should be customizable. Even if it’s the most readable font known, it’s still important to allow people to change it, as there are individual differences.

A Twitter spokeswoman said when asked about how users could add ways to change typefaces and contrast levels, he said he had no specific plans to share at this time, but he always found ways to improve the experience. We are exploring and listening to feedback.

“I think part of the disappointment here is that they see this as an accessibility issue, but it’s also really clear that it was the same for building brand identity,” Haagaard said. Stated.

Some users overwrite their website settings with USS (User Style Sheets), but a World Wide Web Consortium Henrys study found that user agents such as web browsers and e-readers gave users these settings. It was shown that we need to provide the ability to easily customize. Not all users are tech-savvy enough to create USS, and users can easily switch between app-specific accessibility settings. This level of customization is not unprecedented. For example, Discord has added a saturation slider to its accessibility settings. ..

According to Henry, the beauty of the web is not paper, it’s changeable.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://techcrunch.com/2021/08/13/twitters-web-redesign-isnt-as-accessible-as-it-should-be-experts-say/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos