Apple and Google-backed smart home standards lag behind





Enlargement / rendering of products that use the Matter smart home standard.

Matter

According to a blog post by Tobin Richardson, CEO of the Connectivity Standards Alliance (CSA), the publication of the first certification of smart home standards, formerly known as “Project Connected Homeover IP” or “CHIP,” has been postponed to 2022. rice field.

The Matter standard is backed by Apple, Google, Amazon, and many other leading companies in the smart home industry. In particular, we aimed to ensure that devices from different companies using different technologies (such as Wi-Fi and Zigbee) could work together in some way.

When it was first announced in 2019, we reviewed the details of the technology used in the standard. Previously it was expected to arrive by the end of 2021. However, this is not the first time the standard has been delayed. Originally planned for late 2020.

Richardson said Matter has full functionality specifications, “meaning that the final feature set and supported use cases have been approved by the Matter Working Group,” and currently more than 200 companies. Is working on this standard. The next phase is “building, testing, improving, and of course SDK development of device type support”.

advertisement

However, he goes on to write that the SDK will arrive in the first half of 2022 instead of the second half of 2021.

In May of this year, we saw the development path for the first device, which had been certified by the end of 2021. With some test events and forecasts completed, members have updated their schedule to reflect their commitment to ensuring the SDK. , And related tools are ready to meet market expectations at launch and enable a large ecosystem of interoperable Matter products. The sophisticated plan includes the development of an SDK and certification program underway in the second half of 2021 and targets a pre-voting version of the technical specifications available to members at the end of the year. In the first half of 2022, the SDK will be released, the first device will be certified and a formal certification program will begin.

Working with members to update these time-to-market plans, Matter specifications, certifications, test tools, and of course the SDK are stable, deployable on a large scale, and market expectations for quality and interoperability. I made it possible to respond to. Our members continue to work hard to build these tools and their own Matter products and look forward to the products and timeline that will be announced first next year.

There is no reason for the delay, but as reported by IoT reporter Stacey Higginbotham, this is due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and the increasing number of companies choosing to support this standard.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://arstechnica.com/gadgets/2021/08/apple-and-google-backed-smart-home-standard-matter-has-been-delayed/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos