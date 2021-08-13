Forget the Nauka case. Who made the hole in Soyuz?Register





Opinion NASA’s relationship with Russia’s International Space Station (ISS) partners is in a state of tension similar to, for example, an outpost in orbit given a surprising spin by a dysfunctional module.

The module in question is, of course, the long-delayed Nauka, who automatically docks to the ISS on July 29 and then sends the complex to a rougher vehicle than desired a few hours later.

Despite the encouraging noise from NASA, the incident was almost a disaster for the ISS, with Nauka’s thrusters launching and slowly spinning the station.

The situation in which the spacecraft was declared emergency was so bad that the register was “very unhappy and worried” when at least one controller of NASA’s international partner unfolded the case. I understand that. A strong word in the world of space flight, which is usually tightly controlled.

The problem was later due to a “software failure”, but the brave face provokes some djvu observers who recall NASA’s habit of bending under the pressure of political convenience. The case of riding a meal while NASA astronauts are present comes to mind, as are other events in the history of institutions where sound engineering judgments have been defeated by politics.

Veteran commentator (and author of the excellent Starcross Orbit) James Oberg warned that NASA may have repeated several revocations that led to previous disasters.

The reaction from Russia seems to have been in line with the comments of the infamous “trampoline” of Roscosmos boss Dmitry Rogozin.

Instead, the Russian news mouthpiece TASS continued to attack, bringing out a mysterious hole in the Soyuz MS-09 spacecraft.

“Russian astronauts conducted a lie detector test to solve the situation in a hole found on the Soyuz MS-09 spacecraft, and NASA astronauts rejected it, a high-ranking domestic space industry. The source told TASS, “he said on August 12.

“High-level sources” further said that the Russian side “did not accept the possibility” of seeing the ISS tools for a bit of Soyuz.

TASS again quoted the “top sources” and claimed that it must have been drilled in orbit, but how the holes were created remains a mystery. After all, Soyuz passed the Earth’s pressure test, so it must have been done in orbit. right?

Maybe. Alternatively, an accident may have occurred during manufacturing and the results may have been jammed before the pressure test. The pressure on the orbit may have then popped out of the plug. Who knows if there is no formal report (and almost three years have passed since the incident)?

However, it is certain that the “top source” cannot be the chief logo of Roscosmos.

He denied rumors that NASA astronauts used the TASS mouthpiece in 2018 to make holes in hopes of ensuring an early return to Earth. “We have never accused Americans of that. It was an unscrupulous interpretation of certain statements and media reports. I categorically deny these claims as not entirely true.” He said.

NASA has not yet cleared up the latest reports on TASS and has not responded to The Register’s request for comment.

The era of the Apollo-Soyuz test project seems to be very old.

Roscosmos is eager to move from the ISS and build a lunar station with China. Gateways are lined up at NASA and its international Cham. Coupled with the latest rumors from these “high” individuals, Nauka’s near-turmoil disaster is straining the acclaimed US-Russia ISS partnership.

When does the mounting issue ultimately overwhelm NASA’s carefully crafted political façade?

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theregister.com/2021/08/13/nauka_iss_soyuz/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos