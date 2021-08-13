



Looking for the best Tec-9 loadout in Warzone? The Tec-9 is finally here in battle royale games, with highly customizable loadouts that allow you to change weapons in a variety of ways. Whether you’re looking to build an accurate semi-auto gun or need a classic SMG, the Tec-9 can do it all.

If you like killing enemies from close range, the Tec-9 specializes in dealing a lot of damage to nearby enemies. For this reason alone, we strongly recommend that you use this SMG on Rebirth Island to get the most out of it. Compared to Verdansk, there are far more distant battles that take place on the smaller Rebirth Island.

That said, this weapon can tear enemies at Verdansk, but it can be difficult when firing at medium to long range. As long as you keep the distance and equip one of the best Warzone sniper rifles, that’s fine. Unlocking the Tec-9 is very easy. All you need to do is reach Tier 30 of the Warzone Season 5 Battle Pass. Here’s everything you need to put together the best Tec-9 loadouts in Warzone.

BEST WARZONE TEC-9 load out

The best Warzone Tec-9 loadouts are:

Full Auto Repeater 4.9 inch Task Force Steady Aim Laser STANAG48 Rnd Duster Stock

The Tec-9 can be made as a semi-automatic weapon, but it feels like a weak pistol with decent accuracy. As a result, you’ll need to equip your SMG with a fully automatic repeater and always upgrade your SMG to what it should be. This attachment maximizes the weapon’s potential, adds position hiding to stay away from the minimap even after stopping shooting, and slightly improves sprint-to-launch time.

Install a 4.9-inch MTF barrel to improve the weapon’s effective damage range and bullet speed, and increase its struff speed. As mentioned earlier, the Tec-9 is surprisingly poor when fired from a distance, so this attachment is needed. Unfortunately, this adversely affects the vertical and horizontal recoil control of the gun, but other attachments can compensate for this.

The developers mentioned in the latest patch notes say the Tec-9 is very effective at enabling aggressive hipfire play. The Steady Aim Laser is important to improve the accuracy of the weapon’s hipfire and re-expand the effective damage range to make it feasible at medium range. This is done at the expense of weapon aiming downsight time and fire time from sprints, but these statistics were very high in the first place.

By choosing the STANAG 48 Rnd Magazine, you can take advantage of the improved accuracy of the Tec-9 to significantly increase the amount of bullets in each clip. This magazine hurt the aiming time of the gun, but this is not a problem as the accuracy of the hipfire is greatly improved. As long as you choose the right time to aim, you won’t feel the negative effects.

The final attachment is a duster stock that reduces the time required to run the slide. The Tec-9 is a highly maneuverable weapon, and the Dusterstock constantly slides on the ground for even greater maneuverability. This sounds ridiculous, but it can be very annoying for the enemy to deal with, as it can feel unpredictable when used effectively.

And that’s what you need to create the best Warzone Tec-9 loadouts. If you want to build an aggressive loadout, we recommend combining the Tec-9 with one of the best Warzone assault rifles to get rid of enemies up close. Combine this with one of the new Warzone perks, Tempered, which allows you to strengthen your armor much faster than before and become an unstoppable force.

