All Eevee Pokemon Go Community Day What you choose to be a research task and reward





Eevee is back as a featured Pokemon at the Pokemon Go Community Day event in August. With a little twist, we’ve packed more content.

Instead of the usual one-day event, August Community Day is held for two days, August 14th and 15th, with bonuses available throughout the weekend.

Eevee evolves between August 13th and 16th at 10am local time, and each of those evolutions learns new event-only movements. Eevee caught during this period also knows the last resort.

Throughout the event, players will have access to new event-specific special research. It costs $ 1 to unlock. Additional fields and timed research tasks will also be available to all players.

Therefore, if you are planning to master the art of Eeveelution, here are all the tasks and rewards you can expect.

Special Study Power Up Pokemon 10 Times What You Choose To Be One Page Catch 15 Eevee Make 7 Nice Throws

Total reward: 2,000 Stardust, 25 Pockballs, 1 incense

What you choose 2nd page Catch 15 Eevee Transfer 10 Pokumon Evolution 3 Eevee

Total reward: 1,500 XP, 50 Eevee candy, 1 incense

What you chose to be on page 3 Throw 3 big curve balls Transfer 10 Pokumon Two evolving Eevee

Total reward: 2,500 XP, 15 great balls, 1 rocket radar

Catch 15 Eevee on page 4 of your choice Evolve 2 Eevee to help catch Pokumon with 15 berries

Total Reward: 3,500 Stardust, 1 Egg Incubator, and 15 Ultra Balls

What you choose 4 pages Billing RewardClaimRewardClaimReward

Total reward: 3,000 Stardust, Sylveon Encounter, 2 rare candies

Timed Research Community Day: Eevee Powers Up Pokemon 5 Times Catch 5 Eevee

Total reward: 1,000 XP and Eevee encounter

Event Limited Field Research Catch 3 Eevee Eevee Encounters 5 Great Balls 1 Golden Raspberry 2 Ultra Balls 2 Pinup Berry 500 Stardust

