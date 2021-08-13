Judge says Google infringes Sonos patent





Oakland, California. Google infringes a patent on Sonos’s speaker technology and the judge should not be allowed to import products that infringe Sonos’ intellectual property. Said in the survey results.

In January 2020, Sonos sued Google in front of federal court and the US International Trade Commission. This is a quasi-judiciary body that can decide trade cases and prevent the import of goods that violate patents. Google later filed a counterclaim against Sonos, alleging that Sonos infringed its patent.

Sonos has asked the Commission to block imports of Google Home smart speakers, Chromecast systems, and their Pixel smartphones and computers. These products are manufactured in China and shipped to the United States.

In a brief ruling, Judge Charles E. Brock googled the 1930 Customs Act, which aimed to prevent unfair competition through measures such as importing products that infringe US patents, trademarks, and copyrights. The reason for believing that was violated is not explained.

The judge’s decision is not the last word. The entire committee should consider accepting or revoking the final ruling scheduled for December 13. If an import ban is imposed, it will not take effect for 60 days after the holiday shopping season.

Google spokesman Jos Castaeda said the company does not use Sonos technology. We disagree with this preliminary decision and will continue our claim in the upcoming review process, he said.

On Wednesday, Sonos Chief Legal Officer Eddie Lazarus called Google a serial infringer of Sonos patents. In a conference call with analysts, he estimated that Google infringed more than 150 patents owned by Sonos, but raised the issue with only five patents to the Commission. He said the case before the committee was just the tip of the iceberg.

On Friday, Lazaro said in a statement: This decision reaffirms the strength and breadth of the portfolio and represents a promising milestone in the long-term pursuit of protecting innovation from the misappropriation of Big Tech’s monopoly.

Sonos also states that Amazon also violates the patent on charges that Amazon denies. Sonos executives said they filed a proceeding only against Google because they weren’t sure if they could sue two tech giants at the same time.

Sonos has pioneered the market for home speakers that can be controlled by a smartphone and wirelessly sync music between different speakers throughout the house. In recent years, Google, Amazon and Apple have entered the market for voice controlled speakers. Sonos also offers speakers that control the device using Google Assistant software or Amazon’s similar Echo technology.

Sonos and Google are also involved in legal disputes over patents in California and Texas, France, Germany and the Netherlands.

Sonos shares rose 6% in after-hours trading on Friday.

