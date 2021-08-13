Smart home “skeleton key” problem postponed until 2022





The Matter logo represents devices from different manufacturers that communicate with each other.

Connection Standard Alliance

Smart home integration-or at least its promise-will have to wait. The Connectivity Standards Alliance (ne Zigbee Alliance) said in a blog post on Friday that the next Matter standard, formerly known as Project CHIP, would not be ready until at least 2022. Initially it was planned to debut this fall.

The delay lies in the release of the Matter software development kit, which is a set of tools and programs that developers use to create specific applications. For the Matter standard, it includes mobile apps that allow you to control smart home devices such as smart light bulbs, outlets, and doorbell cameras.

Like digital skeleton keys, Matter has the potential to make it easier for competitors’ devices such as Apple, Google, and Amazon to communicate with each other. This reduces the frustration of deciding whether a particular smart home device is compatible with your chosen voice assistant or ecosystem, such as Siri from Apple HomeKit, Google Assistant from Nest, or Alexa from Amazon Echo.

Ultimately, the outlook for Matter-compatible devices was teased as a possible winter holiday shopping season, but the updated timeline isn’t a big setback. The SDK is just the first step before the standard is integrated into smart home products. The time required depends on each manufacturer.

