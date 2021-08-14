Comment: Apple TV requires HomePod Mini Moment





Apple TV is by no means a new product. In fact, it was introduced on the same day as the first iPhone in 2007. Over the last 14 years, Apple’s set-top boxes have undergone major changes, but not as hit as the iPad and Apple Watch. Perhaps it’s time for Apple TV to reach the HomePod Mini moment.

Current status of Apple TV

Apple has never figured out exactly what the company wants from the Apple TV. Initially, it was basically an external drive with iTunes that could connect to a TV. With the widespread adoption of streaming platforms like Netflix, Apple needed to completely rethink its products in the second generation, which has become a true streaming device.

The 4th generation Apple TV was probably the most important update ever since, with added support for the App Store and third-party apps. It felt like a new beginning for the Apple TV, but it hasn’t really changed much since. Earlier this year, the company announced the sixth-generation Apple TV. It’s basically another revamped model with a faster processor, better HDR support, and a new Siri remote.

Of course, there have been many changes in the TV market since 2007 (or 2015), but Apple’s strategy for set-top boxes remains uncertain. Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman recently pointed out that the Apple TV has “became meaningless” in the competition, telling him that even Apple engineers aren’t optimistic about the future of the product.

What’s wrong with Apple TV?

If you consider only the device, there is nothing wrong with the Apple TV. Great product with great hardware and software. The problem is that the Apple TV doesn’t seem to make sense to most people these days.

In the past, people usually bought the Apple TV because most TVs lacked smart features or had a poor user experience. But now, almost every smart TV comes with multiple apps and features, including Apple TV +, Apple Music, and even the integration of AirPlay and HomeKit.

You might argue that the Apple TV experience is still good, and I agree. However, some people just want to use their favorite streaming app on their TV and don’t care about flashy animations or Apple Arcade games. The situation is even more complicated when you look at the prices of Apple TV.

Apple sells three different versions of the Apple TV, the older model with 32GB of storage for $ 149 and the latest version of 64GB of storage for $ 199. Given the $ 199 price, it’s half the price of an entry-level 4K TV that even has apps and Apple features.

At the same time, you can get devices like Roku and Amazon Fire TV to access the same streaming app for less than $ 50. They lack integration with Apple’s ecosystem, but they work well for most people, and it’s hard to claim to support the price of the Apple TV for those who only need a device with a streaming app. ..

The Apple TV still exists just because it must still exist. Apple needs a product that will be your home and TV hub, and I’m still convinced that most people who buy an Apple TV do so because of Apple’s ecosystem. But at this point, it’s clear that the Apple TV is far from a huge success, and Apple can change it if needed.

Apple TV requires HomePod Mini Moment

This makes me think about what happened with the HomePod. Apple had an ambitious plan for its super-premium smart speaker, but it didn’t appeal to the general public. Few people were willing to pay a lot for a device that wasn’t very effective, no matter how good it was.

However, Apple needed a HomePod to encourage people to use Siri, Apple Music, and HomeKit, so it replaced the HomePod with the HomePod mini. The HomePod mini isn’t as good as its discontinued brother, but it has almost the same features and is much cheaper. That’s important for most people.

I really want something similar to the Apple TV. I’m sure many will consider buying if Apple offers a smaller, cheaper model that focuses on regular apps and HomeKit. The Apple TV used to sell for $ 99, which is a price tag that the company really needs to rethink.

Apple TVs can also be upgraded with even better hardware, and some argue that it adds value to the current price. Apple itself says the product is more than just a streaming device.

Unfortunately, Apple treats the Apple TV like a mobile device. Triple A games are never available on the App Store. Also, anyone who has tried to develop for tvOS knows that there are some annoying limitations. Those who are really interested in games will prefer to spend an additional $ 100 on the Xbox Series S.

For me, what Apple TV really needs right now is a “mini” and cheap model. But that doesn’t seem to be part of the company’s plans in the short term. What do you think about this? Please let us know in the comments section below.

