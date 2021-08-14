According to a Sonos survey, the company may have created its own voice assistant





According to a customer survey discovered by VoiceBot.ai, Sonos may be developing a voice assistant to replace Alexa and the Google Assistant for speakers. This study, shared by Sonos customers on Reddit, describes a voice control system on a device that improves user privacy by not routing questions and commands over the cloud.

In a survey (pictured below thanks to Reddit user Edmund Fitzgerald29), Sonos said that its potential new product offering uses Wakeward Hey Sonos, where users control playback, search for songs, and voice themselves. Writes that it will allow the music to be moved to other speakers. Research shows that assistants can respond faster because they process everything on the device rather than relying on an internet connection to query the server.

A Sonos survey seeking customer feedback on new voice control systems. Image: EdmundFitzgerald29

When The Verge asked for comment on whether the investigation was genuine, Sonos said:

We regularly put the concept of products and experience in front of our customers to better understand what is important to them. At this time, there is nothing more to share.

There are several reasons to believe that Sonos will work on such a project. Sonos acquired its own AI voice platform in the form of Snips in 2019. Snips’ privacy-focused technology, which does everything on the device, is very similar to what Sonos is currently marketing to its customers. Sonos also wants to offer an independent voice solution that was open to the public at one of its voice control partners, Google.

Sonos claims that Google stole some of its multi-room audio technology during the 2013 Google Music partnership. The company apparently warned Google that it infringed a patent during multiple launches of Google Chromecast and Home speakers, but Google didn’t listen. The dispute is currently underway in an ongoing court battle initiated by Sonos in 2020.

It’s unclear when Sonos plans to introduce its own voice control system, but based on research that emphasizes compatibility with Amazons Alexa rather than the Google Assistant, Sonos has reduced its central role to Google. It seems that you want it.

