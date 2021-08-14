Xbox Game Pass: Hades and 20 amazing games to play tonight





The Xbox Game Pass is the best reason to own the Xbox series and will improve every month as new games are added. This is especially true in August, with Hades being added on the 13th.

If you don’t know what your Game Pass is, it’s basically Netflix for games. Sign up for $ 10 per month (or $ 15 for Game Pass Ultimate) and you’ll have instant access to over 100 games you can download and play. Your leisure time. News games are added and removed every month. (Skate and Lumines Remastered are one of the other games added in August.)

If you’ve already subscribed to the Xbox Game Pass, you know it’s great. And it will be even better with titles such as Halo Infinite and Forza Horizon 5 coming out on the Game Pass later this year. There are dozens of great titles, both AAA and Indie. Game Pass Ultimate is a net that also gives you access to a bunch of EA Play games.

Here are some recommendations for some of the best games on the service.

Hades Super Giant Game

The title of this super giant game is fresh for the service and will be coming on August 13th. This is a big issue as Hades won many Game of the Year nods in 2020. This is a beautiful 2D roguelike game for a moment. In essence, it means starting from scratch when you die, and the goal is to clear the level of the game at once without dying. It may sound overly tough and harsh, but I assure you-Hades is incredible. Try it this weekend.

Yakuza like Dragon Sega

Yakuza-like dragons are fun and fascinating RPGs that enjoy genre metaphors and don’t take them too seriously. Yakuza has been a franchise for many years, but you don’t have to have played previous games to enjoy Like a Dragon. With a new protagonist and a self-contained story, the series features new turn-based combat. It’s a long adventure, but with adorable characters and fascinating stories.

There are lots of dialogues here and lots of long cutscenes. If that doesn’t bother you, Like a Dragon has a lot to love.

Doom Eternal id Software / Bethesda

Doom Eternal is one of the larger third-party games on the Xbox Game Pass. This is a sequel to Doom in 2016, a restart of the classic shooter franchise, with the killing of many demons. The game was well received with its release in March 2019 and won 8/10 from its sister site, GameSpot.

Control

I don’t describe video games as “lynchians” every day, but I go here anyway. Control is Lynch’s adventure centered around the Federal Control Agency, a secret US government agency that oversees everything that violates the laws of reality. And you are the new director of FBC as the main character, Jesse Faden. Good luck!

Control is one of the best and most expensive video games of recent years, winning multiple Game of the Year Awards in 2019 and certainly one of the boldest.

Outer World Private Division

Speaking of imaginative games, The Outer Worlds is the RPG and winner of Obsidian, the gang behind Fallout New Vegas. It is clear that Theodore Roosevelt set the stage in an alternative universe that did not regulate large US corporations in the early 20th century, resulting in colonization of the galaxy. So, in essence, it’s fallout in space. Game Pass Ultimate users can play on both PC and Xbox.

Ori and the Will of the Wisps Screenshot by Lori Grunin / CNET

Ori and the Will of the Wisps is a beautiful game from Moon Studios, the sequel to Ori and the Blind Forest in 2015. A hearty platformer and adventure game, a bit like a mix of Metroid, Castlevania and Rayman. With a lot of praise for its 2017 release, GameSpot calls it “an amazing integration of artistic design and beautiful moments.”

Halo: Master Chief Collection 343 Industries

The Master Chief Collection is a remastered package that includes Halo 1, 2, 3, ODST, Rach, and Halo 4. Yeah, it’s a lot of Halo. The game was criticized for poor online multiplayer and technical glitches at the time of release, but the patch fixed those issues. This is a great way to prepare for Halo: Infinite, which will be released later this year.

Dragon Quest XI Echoes Bypass: Elusive Age Square Enix Echo

RPG games can never be bigger than Dragon Quest. It’s figurative and literal. The Dragon Quest brand has been an RPG benchmark for decades and is a huge game when Dragon Quest XI is gone. It takes more than 50 hours to beat and more than double to see everything. Over the dozens (or hundreds) of those hours, you’ll meet colorful and memorable characters and enjoy the best turn-based combat of the genre.

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Lucasfilm / EA

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order is a rare type of game. It’s a licensed title and you won’t smoke. In fact, GameSpot’s Phil Hornshaw not only doesn’t work, but calls it “one of the most fascinating games added to the Star Wars franchise in the last few years.”

This action-adventure retains the feel and charm of Star Wars, so it’s a surefire way to survive until the next Star Wars hit Disney Plus. However, Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order is one of many new games that will join the service in favor of EA Play and is only available for download by Game Pass Ultimate subscribers.

Gears 5 Ultimate Microsoft

Gears 5 Ultimate is one of the best jewels on the Xbox Game Pass. The 2019 blockbuster is one of Xbox One’s biggest first-party games, and the fact that a similar game is on the Game Pass illustrates how seriously Microsoft is investing in the service. increase. Available on both Xbox One and PC.

Grand Theft Auto V Rockstar Games

No referral to Grand Theft Auto V is required. It’s arguably part of the most famous US game franchise to date, but it’s also a game that’s been around for eight years. After being released on Xbox One and PlayStation 3, it will be ported to Xbox One and PS4, with plans to move to Series X | S and PS5 later this year. Despite its age, GTAV is still a hot game. It regularly tops the charts, with recent sales of 150 million, and GTA Online is still popping out.

Rainbow Six Siege Deluxe Edition Ubisoft

If you’re looking for a multiplayer shooter, this is a good place to start. Rainbow Six Siege was released in 2015, but don’t be offended by it. Designed as an esports game, it has been updated and evolved over the years. A team-based shooter with a vibrant online community to this day.

The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Special Edition Bethesda

Skyrim is one of the most iconic role-playing games of the last decade, for good reason. It’s big, bold, and most importantly, it has a dragon. A special edition of Skyrim, the original remastered version, is now available on Game Pass. This is a great option for anyone who wants to revisit Tamriel, and especially for those who haven’t.

Forza Horizon 4 Microsoft Studios

For anyone other than first-person shooters, Forza is arguably Microsoft’s largest and best exclusive franchise. Forza Horizon 4 was held in the UK-based world and received great acclaim for its 2018 release. Available with Forza Motorsport 7. In this case, race on the track instead of on the open road.

Dead Cells Motion Twin

If you’re tired of big-budget first-person shooters, try Dead Cells. A beautiful and colorful Metroidvania-style action platformer released in 2018 and acclaimed. It continues to be a cult favorite and is definitely worth downloading if you haven’t played it yet (and even if you do). It can be played on both Xbox and PC via Game Pass Ultimate.

Destiny 2 Activision

Destiny 2 is a very popular loot shooter developed by Bungie, the gang that brought the original Halo. But the Xbox One hit in 2017 is nothing new. But with the huge expansion of Beyond Light launched in November, it’s a great time to jump (or back) to Destiny 2.

Celeste Very OK Game

Celeste is one of the biggest and most beloved indie games in the last few years. On the surface, it’s a platform game for mountaineering, but as described in GameSpot’s 9/10 review, it’s better to have less knowledge of the game’s theme and true meaning before playing.

Sea of ​​Thieves Rare

Sea of ​​Thieves is the developer Rare’s No Man’s Sky. It’s an exploration-centric game that was criticized at the time of its release, but after many updates and tweaks, it was praised as great. Unlike No Man’s Sky, where space exploration is everything, Sea of ​​Thieves is an open-sea adventure centered around becoming a legendary pirate. It’s a game that can take tens to tens of hours, and has been further improved by recent Pirate’s Life extensions.

No Man’s Sky Hello Games

Oh yeah, speaking of No Man’s Sky … it’s also on the Game Pass. Therefore, if you want to explore the universe above the ocean, download Hello Game’s significantly improved (since launch) game.

Wasteland3 Deep Silver

Wasteland 3 is an isometric RPG. This post-apocalyptic game is filled with a wonderful combination of tension, habit, and charm, so the explanation doesn’t really make it justice in any way. Set in 22nd century Colorado, it includes both a psychopiero and a cult dedicated to Ronald Reagan. What more do you need?

Edith Finch Wreckage

This is the perfect game for services like Game Pass. The Finch family’s bizarre story is a two-hour title that ends with a single sit-in. It’s hard to describe gameplay as justice, so let’s say it’s an unforgettable quest for the history of the Finch family. Play it.

