Twitter suspends validation program rollout after doing a blue check on fake accounts





Twitter has stopped expanding its validation program and says it needs to work on the application and review process to get people into the blue checkmark club. Twitter Prevents New People from Applying for Verification This change occurs after Twitter acknowledges that some fake accounts reported to be part of a botnet have been incorrectly verified.

If you recently applied for verification, Twitter Verified states that your existing application is still under review, which may prevent new people from applying. In other words, Twitter leads can still apply even if they were able to apply before. Twitter does not indicate any changes to the criteria used to determine if an account can be validated. A Twitter spokeswoman told The Verge that the application will resume deployment in the coming weeks.

We have temporarily suspended the rollout of access to request confirmation. This can improve the submission and review process.

We know that this can be disappointing for those who have been waiting. We want to get things right and thank you for your patience.

Twitter verified (@verified) August 13, 2021

This isn’t the first time Twitter has suspended its verification program, and after receiving backlash against verifying one of the organizers behind the Unite the Right Rally in Charlottesville, it launched the publishing process in 2017. I put it on hold. The improved version was revived in 2021 and suspended a week later due to the avalanche of the request.

The start-stop issue that Twitter has with its validated programs illustrates the issues associated with issuing badges that users may consider to be approved. According to Twitter, the purpose of the badge is to show that the account is genuine, noteworthy, and active, but even with these criteria, if definitely noteworthy people reject the application (especially obvious). If a fake account is passed through), it may end up in a courtship dispute).

Correction: Earlier versions of this article incorrectly stated that Twitter was stopping the application. We apologize for the error.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theverge.com/2021/8/13/22623714/twitter-verification-program-pause-fake-accounts-review The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

