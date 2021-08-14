UPL CEO Jai Shroff highlights sustainable agricultural technology as climate change threats increase





Houston, August 13, 2021 The Asia Society Texas Center (ASTC) will open-edit fall programming in a webcast partnership with Asia Society India and the Harvard Business School Club in Houston. Jashlov, Global CEO of UPL Limited, a leader in global agribusiness, spoke with Martin. E. Goossen, Vice Chairman of JPMorgan Private Bank and Vice Chairman of ASTC, Threats to Food Safety and Sustainability from Climate Change, and How UPL Wants to Address These Concerns Through Investment in Agricultural Technology about.

History of Jaishlov and UPL

Schlov started with his personal story, grew up in Mumbai, and learned the family business from his father from an early age. Shroffs’ father wanted to take more risks, so in 1969 he spun out United Phosphorous Limited (UPL) as his own small business. According to Shroff, his father was an engineer who started by focusing on the needs of the Indian market. However, by the 1980s, the company had realized the opportunities offered by the global market, reduced its reliance on imports and began investing in the chemical industry, with a focus on pesticides.

In the 2000s, Shroff moved from business-to-business (B2B) to direct service customers (B2C) with a focus on new IP and patents, making more than 50 acquisitions globally over the last 25 years. He said he expanded his business. Schlov officially became CEO in 2007, but said he has always been involved in running international business.

UPL goals and open AG

According to Shroff, UPL’s current focus is on exploring the impact of climate on agriculture and how to build sustainability in the industry to ensure food security. He explained that the problem lies in two opposite needs. It means that forests need to be decarbonized and protected while producing more food for the growing world population. The problem for Schlov is how to optimize agricultural productivity and reduce farmers’ costs, the answer is to promote and invest in farmers’ resilience. For UPL, this means a new technology that takes climate change into account. For example, bioengineering seeds that can grow steadily in the face of unpredictable weather events such as droughts and floods.

UPL’s approach to improving sustainable agricultural technology is to welcome open collaboration to combat industry integration. In Shroffs’ view, linking farms to people working at ag-tech will facilitate more innovation and a better understanding of the needs of farmers. He noted that there are UPLs around the world, including the University of Texas A & M Biotechnology Center, the newOpenAgCenter in North Carolina, the partnership with Crocodile Farm, and the World Economic Forum’s Grow Africa and Grow Asia initiatives.

Help build a more comprehensive world

Social benefits and future formation

For Schlov, future UPL investments go beyond agribusiness investments. The company’s latest annual report included non-financial goals such as strengthening food security, strengthening sustainability sourcing, and strengthening relationships with local communities. Shroff shares that UPLis is an actively socially conscious company, recently ranked second in India as a charitable company, and its leadership team is encouraged to participate in the community. did. Farmers with whom the company cooperates.

Climate change is the greatest threat to farmers and represents the future of food, so Schlov emphasized the need to ensure that the food system is more sustainable. Shroff estimates that there are about 1 billion farmers worldwide, and 7 out of 10 of those farmers use UPL products. He said that 30% of the world’s decarbonization can only occur through rewards and perceptions of the food system. And it’s far more sustainable than any other discussion at the moment.

