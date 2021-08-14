Tech Sunday celebrates its 40th episode with Lockheed Martin engineer Dani Chambers





Sit with Dani Chambers on August 15th for a conversation about “The Art of Giving Back” in episode 40 of High Tech Sunday. Dani holds both a bachelor’s and master’s degree in industrial technology from Iowa State University.

Dani has been with Lockheed Martin Corporation for 15 years and currently manages a vehicle engineering team consisting of a mission solution program team leader, chief engineer and technical advisor.

She began her career as a safety engineer and occupational health scholar in 2005, managing OSHA’s safety compliance at Lockheed Martin’s Technical Operations Program in Aurora, Colorado. In 2007, Dani moved to the role of Systems Engineer in the Information Systems and Global Solutions Unit, working on key systems to support the United States and its allies. In 2009, she was selected as a technology operations expert. She was responsible for leading multiple teams in anomaly response, recovery procedures, and application of new and enhanced software on various systems. In 2015, she became a Special Program Systems Engineer Associate Manager, managing and leading a team of top engineers responsible for over 50 critical hardware assets.

Dani shares an employer’s vision that diverse talents and perspectives foster a culture that drives innovation, professional development and business success. She joins Lockheed Martin’s Black Excellence Council and Business Resources Group to connect, train and engage Black’s employees to drive personal progress in advancing communities and businesses.

In 2018, Dani joined the Leadership Board of the National Association of Black Engineers (NSBE)-Lockheed Martin Enterprise Chapter Region VI. She is also involved in getting a student kindergarten through a university that is excited about science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM). She went to the classroom for a mock interview with a student to prepare for the workforce challenges of the company.

In 2018, Dani joined the LM Space Inclusion Council on behalf of the special program. She facilitated discussions on the topic of diversity and inclusion for leadership and peers throughout the program. Dani was awarded the Diversity and Comprehensive Award for Special Programs in the first quarter for his contributions in 2018. Dani recently moved to the Aurora Sightlead position on the LM Space Inclusion Council. In addition to participating in NSBE and the Black Excellence Council, Dani teaches college students, Lockheed Martin job seekers, new hires, and VA Hospital volunteers. Mites interact and provide veterans with light meals (coffee and light meals).

Dani is a regular faith-based speaker at the “Women Who Witness the Word of Wisdom” conference.

The Weekly High-Tech Sunday Program is a universal moral principle created by CCG graduates and a community of experts in science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) fields, thought leaders and aspiring students. The one-hour podcast is streamed every Sunday.

These can be accessed from Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Podbean, TuneIn, Spotify, as well as the Women of Color Facebook and CCG YouTube pages.

The Career Communications Group (CCG) is celebrating the first anniversary of the podcast “High Tech Sunday.” The podcast contains 40 episodes that include topics such as career choices, inspiration, professional and personal development guidance in the fields of science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM). Hundreds of CCG graduates, BEYA award winners and WOC STEM award winners gathered for the first year of “High Tech Sunday” and continue to expand its scope.

