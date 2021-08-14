Incredible urban design for the future-OZY





Friday the 13th August 2021

This week, the UN report on our warming planet is clearer than ever. Our world is getting hotter and hotter. Equally clear, our cities are forced to play a major role in the fight to curb global warming.

I envision the future of my hometown of Los Angeles (perhaps naive), which is efficient, sustainable and fair, but today’s Day Reeds are of urban design in terms of energy use, equal access. Dive into the city that will be the model for the future Green space and public safety. Read on to get a glimpse of what tomorrow’s urban utopia will look like.

Liam Jamieson, OZY Reporter

Hong Kong: Rethinking energy use 1.Keep cool while the earth gets hot

After all, the air conditioner may not be that cool. Energy-intensive AC is widely used in glass skyscrapers that trap heat. In Hong Kong, air conditioning in 118-story ICC skyscrapers accounts for 70% of the building’s total energy. pain. As urbanization progresses and less land can be expanded, cities are forced to build, emphasizing a future that relies on towering structures. As global temperatures rise, so does the demand for colder air, experts predict that global AC energy consumption will triple by 2050.

2. Sustainability of skyscrapers

Most of the cities have more than 1,500 skyscrapers and about 8,000 skyscrapers, with a total of 42,000 buildings using up to 90% of the city’s electricity and emitting 60% of greenhouse gases. However, in line with the city’s goal of achieving carbon neutrality by 2050, innovators are looking for solutions to reduce energy consumption. One approach: Transform skyscrapers into smart buildings with a high-tech centralized building management system. One of the city’s highest-ranked green buildings, the 48-story One Taikoo Place paves the way for energy-efficient skyscrapers with several approaches. Installation of an energy-efficient AC fan called an EC plug fan. A heating / cooling system powered by biodiesel produced from used cooking oil collected from the building’s restaurants.

3. A more environmentally friendly future

One Taikoo Place is benefiting from its green innovation. Completed in 2018, its energy usage is now nearly 30% lower than standard Hong Kong office skyscrapers. The Neurons AC system saves about $ 400,000 a year in electricity, and EC plug fans reduce energy consumption by up to 30%. With the undeniable long-term benefits of investing in sustainable energy, buildings like One Taikoo Place set a precedent for the growth of global trends in intelligent buildings.

Washington DC: Equality through the park 1.Park problems

Green space is an important part of urban life. They keep the city cool, improve air quality, encourage recreation, and provide comfort from the busy streets, where everything is essential for physical and mental health. However, the green space is not available to everyone. This is especially true for those who live in densely populated buildings without gardens. In cities around the world, access to parks and green spaces is almost equal. Residents of wealthy areas have more opportunities to experience the benefits of parks than those who live in poorer areas. Carolina Kawaiaka, a professor at Dartmouth College and a sustainability architect, told OZY that access to parks and green spaces needs to be evaluated as equally important to the health and well-being of all. increase.

2. Bridging the divided cities

Lack of access to green spaces is also a problem in the capitals of the Americas. Historically in Washington, DC, the Black Anacostia district has been blocked from many other parts of the city by Interstate 295, which causes pollution that cuts through the community. But changes are underway, thanks to projects enacted by local leaders. Redesigned from a poorly serviced area, 11th Avenue Bridge Park is a 7-acre green space boasting rain gardens, boat rentals and an environmental education center. Scheduled to open in 2023, Bridge Park will connect communities on both sides of the river, facilitating fair access to green spaces and economic growth.

3. Permanent equality

Flashy new parks were previously built with underprivileged communities, but at the expense of the communities they intended to serve, rising home prices and the arrival of new developments, also known as green gentrification. Tends to tell. So how do local leaders guarantee that this won’t happen in Anacostia? Simply put, it’s community involvement. Discussions between park planners and local groups have allowed residents to express their needs, with more than $ 60 million invested in a fair strategy for the community. These strategies include helping families buy homes, providing construction training to local workers, managing loans to local businesses, and providing pandemic relief funds. It will be. Lesson: Community involvement is essential to provide equitable access to green spaces.

1. The rise of car city

Following the invention of the car, the city quickly adapted to car-centric city planning with multi-lane roads, complex highway networks, and large parking lots. However, this change in urban design comes at a cost. It is safe for people who prefer to embrace the tradition of traveling on foot or by bicycle. The United States faces staggering traffic-related mortality in cities such as Los Angeles, the deadliest city on foot, and New York City, where pedestrian deaths surged 58% in the first four months of 2021. doing. But this global problem is disproportionately affecting the poor, from the bustling Bangkok to the small towns of Romania. Can city planning turn around to focus on humans rather than cars?

2. Scandinavian solution

Oslo, the Norwegian capital, may have found a solution to this deadly problem. In 2002, Norway adopted Vision Zero. This was the first project in Sweden to start in the 90’s, considering it unethical to accept death as an externality of road traffic, eliminating deaths and reducing the number of cars on the road. Is aimed at. In addition, Oslo has implemented an extensive road safety initiative since 2015 to make the city pedestrian. These efforts include reducing street parking to encourage residents to use public transport, installing speed bumps, redesigning intersections for low-speed vehicles, and adding bicycle lanes and sidewalks separate from the road. Includes the creation of car-free roads around the city center and elementary schools. It’s not rocket science, but it takes political will to make changes to keep people safe while providing ample mobility, says Leah Shahum, founder and director of the US-based Vision Zero Network. I’m talking to OZY.

3. Lifesaving result

Prior to the introduction of safety measures in Oslo, which has about the same population as Portland, Oregon, there were 116 serious injuries and 5 deaths in 2015, with annual road fatalities common. In 2019, Oslo had zero pedestrian and cyclist fatalities and only one road fatalities. The latest information on the city faced opposition, but some were concerned that reducing the number of cars on the road could hinder local trade. As the pandemic sheds light on the city’s love for car-free urban spaces, Oslos’s simple and effective innovation is a more human-centered city design for countries like the United States that are crazy about cars. Can it serve as a model for regaining? The US community has been designed and operated in a way that prioritizes speed over safety, says Shahum. If we take safety seriously, we can and must turn it around.

The city of Mexico of the future 1.Startup city

As the world’s population grows, more people are flocking to cities. Urban spaces need to change and adapt through large-scale infrastructure projects and refurbishments to accommodate the influx of residents. But what if you create a new city from scratch? With an additional 2.5 billion people expected to join the world’s urban population over the next 30 years, creating a city from scratch is not only cheaper and easier than remodeling an existing city. It’s already happening in places like Saudi Arabia and Sri Lanka. There the developers created a blueprint for the planned master city and didn’t waste time embarking on vacant lots of land: a ready-made, high-tech, bustling metropolis with a thriving economy.

2. Environmental El Dorado?

But how can future cities not just suck in energy and become carbon-polluting megalopolis? The Italian architect Stefanovo Ellis Smart Forest City Project may have the answer. Planned as a resort in Cancun, Mexico, the city of Boeris aims to accommodate up to 130,000 residents in a 557-hectare eco-friendly design. Some cities, some botanical gardens, and smart forest cities contain 400 to 7.5 million plants and absorb 116,000 tonnes of carbon dioxide annually. Completely self-sufficient in food and energy. It houses a high-tech innovation campus dedicated to tackling climate change and improving sustainability.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.ozy.com/pg/newsletter/the-daily-dose/439094 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

