



With a surname meaning cart maker, Fred Cartwright jokes that he is destined to work in some form of transport manufacturing.

Originally from Terre Haute, Terre Haute has pioneered a expertise in manufacturing innovation leadership for the automotive industry for nearly 40 years. This career has supported him all over the world.

John Fairbanks, President and CEO of Columbus-based Pruv Mobility Ecosystem, said Fred Cartwright has a center of gravity centered on advanced mobility. He is really exceptional.

After a long career in manufacturing innovation in the automotive industry, Fred Cartwright is the new president and chief executive officer of Connexus, Indiana. (IBJ Photo / Eric Learning)

Hoosier manufacturers will benefit from the knowledge and experience of Cartwrights. In July, he was appointed President and CEO of Conexus Indiana, a state-wide organization that supports and promotes Indiana’s advanced manufacturing and logistics industry.

According to Cartwright, I’ve been preparing for my entire career so far.All of that [experience] You need to get together here and be here.

Prior to joining Connexus, Cartwright spent 33 years at General Motors. He later served as Executive Director of the Clemson University International Automotive Research Center, a $ 250 million research campus for advanced automotive technology.

The Conexus board chose Cartwright because of its relationship with Indiana and its unique background, said board chair Denny Oklak.

Conexus is a rare organization with an industrial focus, but it belongs to the non-profit sector itself, and it was difficult to find someone with experience in both areas, Oklak said. We thought he was the perfect fit for the role.

Cartwright has a very keen awareness of change and opportunity, said Scott Brand, director of Connexus and executive vice president of Subaru at Indiana Automotive. From his personal experience, I think he will bring a rich perspective.

Life of innovation

The experience includes a career at the forefront of new technologies and business practices.

According to Cartwright, innovation always seems to find me. No matter where I worked, whether it’s technology or business, it’s always been in an innovative area, and most of the time I did it in an advanced way of collaboration that has never been done before. ..

Lifelong learning is required to build a career in innovation leadership. Cartwright is a self-proclaimed book that peruses technical journals and participates in industry networking groups.

You really have to concentrate on doing that, he said. If I don’t read some chapters of something meaningful every day, I’m not doing my job.

Cartwright began his career with the Allison Transmission in 1980. Allison Transmission was part of General Motors at the time. He engaged in manufacturing as a manufacturing supervisor and subsequently assisted in the development of transmissions for the US Army Abrams tank.

In 1993, he joined the team that developed the drive system for the General Motors EV1. This is the first modern electric vehicle mass-produced by a major manufacturer. After that, it was reconfigured as the first electric drive system in Japan for commercial vehicles.

According to Cartwright, we have started a new industry. The system we launched at the time was still in production at Allison and actually launched the entire EV industry.

Cartwright moved up the ranks in Allison and moved to Detroit in 2003 to become Director of Technical Planning and Competitive Intelligence for General Motors Powertrain. In that role, he led the hybrid powertrain product strategy and negotiated a pioneering hybrid alliance between GM, BMW and DaimlerChrysler.

He then served as Vice President of Alliance and New Business Development at General Motors Europe. Based in Rüsselsheim, Germany, he has formed complex partnerships with other companies, including competitors, and shared the risks of new investments.

Cartwright and his family returned to Detroit in 2012. But after working for GM for 33 years, he decided it was time for a new challenge. The following year, he directed at the Clemson University International Automotive Research Center in Greenville, South Carolina.

The organization’s main areas of research include advanced powertrain systems, automotive system integration, and vehicle electronics.

He said the transition from working for a large company like General Motors to working for college is a big change. Universities run differently and it’s even harder to make a difference, but I learned how to do that.

Under Cartwright’s leadership, the Automotive Research Center has become an academic powerhouse in automotive research, Carla Bairo, president and chief executive officer of the center, said in a statement. Cartwright has partnered with Greenville Technical College to develop the Center for Manufacturing Innovation, a $ 25 million venture focused on the development and research of the advanced manufacturing workforce. He also built a 250-acre campus with a $ 25 million coworking facility.

More recently, Cartwright has led the Columbus-based Prove Mobility ecosystem. Start-ups are developing both self-driving car simulation and real-world test facilities.

According to Fairbanks, his leadership in the automotive industry is second to none in my estimation. Perhaps no one else in the world is at the top of the sector.

Fairbanks adopted Cartwright for Purb during a tour of the Automotive Research Center campus. Cartwright retired from the center and expressed interest in returning to India, where his parents still lived. However, Fairbanks still thought the job was a long shot. Fairbanks said we were just ecstatic when Cartwright accepted.

In a news release announcing the new role of Cartwrights, Pruv described recruitment as a global coup.

During his tenure at Cartwrights, Pruv refined his focus on the advanced mobility sector and expanded his network within the industry.

According to Fairbanks, his connection to the industry is really great. He introduced and nurtured those relationships on our behalf, and we still maintain those relationships.

Next Steps for Conexus

Between Detroit, Rüsselsheim and South Carolina, Cartwright was 15 years away from India. Working with Pruv, I was able to reground myself here and build a network. [with Conexus] Coming in, I felt much better about stepping into it.

This role appealed to Cartwright because at this point in his career he wants to focus on non-profit work dedicated to making a difference, helping people and helping businesses.

Founded in 2007, Conexus Indiana coordinates networking opportunities, industry research, and workforce development programs.

Cartwright works at Conexuss’s new office in the 16 Tech Innovation District, a city campus within the Indiana Avenue Cultural District.

Since joining Connexus in July, Cartwright has focused on familiarizing itself with India’s advanced manufacturing and logistics industry. His first goal is to assess how well Conexus is addressing key industry challenges, especially technology adoption and workforce development.

He said everything was together, and it’s all summarized in a selected group of common problems, from large businesses to small businesses.

According to data from Indiana Economic Development Corp., Indiana has the highest concentration of manufacturing work in the country, with one in five Hoosiers engaged in advanced manufacturing.

Everyone [in Indiana] Brand, a director of Conexus, says he knows someone who has made a career in manufacturing. It really is in our blood.

Still, the state’s manufacturing workforce is aging and the industry is struggling to hire young talent.

According to Brand, manufacturing careers have a bit of a stigma of being hot, dirty, and worthless. I was working to change that.

In September, Conexus will launch Make & Move Up, a partnership with Goodwill Commercial Services. The program aims to raise industry awareness of goodwill manufacturing capacity and includes a workforce development component.

Another Conexus initiative, Catapult Indiana, offers advanced manufacturing training to underemployed adults and high school graduates.

In addition, Conexus has partnered with IEDC to manage the Manufacturing Readiness Grant program. The grant aims to modernize Indiana’s manufacturing industry by stimulating private investment.

Obstacles to technology adoption include lack of technology skills, the complexity of integrating new technologies with legacy systems, and the reality of budget constraints. In a recent Conexus survey, only 16% of Indiana manufacturers said they had a dedicated budget for technology adoption.

The grant program reimburses Indiana manufacturers for up to 50% of their investment in new technologies, with a cap of $ 200,000 per company.

Launched in 2020, the program has so far provided $ 6.7 million to 87 Indiana companies. The General Assembly recently allocated an additional $ 20 million to extend the program to 2023.

According to Cartwright, there are so many companies across the state that small businesses are triggering investments in digital technologies that would otherwise not be possible. You can see that the effect has changed significantly.

Conexus Cartwright’s long-term goal is to maintain and grow India’s advanced manufacturing and logistics industry for future generations.

What should we do to set up the next 80 or 90 year course? He said. We may never see the results of our labor here, but I would like to see it for future generations.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.ibj.com/articles/conexus-sees-cartwright-as-just-the-right-maker The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

