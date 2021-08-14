Virginia Tech Opens New Lifestyle Dormitory | Education





The new 6-story, 225,000-square-foot creativity and innovation district dormitory is located in a formerly occupied location by the University Club on 185 Kent Street, next to Virginia Tech’s Graduate Life Center.

Tim Baird is a live-in faculty member of the Living Learning Community in the Creativity and Innovation District and will live in a customized apartment in a new building with his wife, Kya Duffy, dog Winnie, and three children.

Alexander Harmening, a freshman in Greensboro, North Carolina, is one of more than 600 predominantly first-year students living in new dorms. I like having the opportunity to meet like-minded students. “

Virginia Tech’s new “cross-border” building concept features dormitory rooms as well as an outdoor learning hub, courtyard, and performance hall.

Approximately 10,000 Virginia Tech students will begin moving to dormitories this weekend, so the dormitories in the Creativity and Innovation District are being finalized.

The Creativity and Innovation District dormitories are the latest in Virginia Tech.

Sean Groove, Director of Housing and Residential Life at Virginia Tech.

BLACKSBURG Virginia Tech welcomes students to return to campus this weekend as they hope the university will return to normal after the pandemic deteriorated last year.

Nearly 10,000 students will move to dormitories, including the university’s latest Creativity and Innovation District Residence Hall, where the former University Club was located. The new dormitory supports the life learning community. This community connects peers with similar interests as most first graders through activities and enables them to provide a more integrated educational experience.

Over 600 students live in a new 6-story dormitory and consist of three life-learning communities that emphasize creativity and artistic development, design and construction, or entrepreneurship. They can participate in critiques of artwork and business ideas, listen to visiting speakers, and take part in field trips in the community.

Alexander Harmenning, 18, of Greensboro, North Carolina, said she moved to the building that week and liked more opportunities with like-minded students.

Grant Humming, Program Director of Rhizome’s Life Learning Community on Construction and Planning, is preparing for a variety of activities, including inviting students to farms in Floyd County and coming to the farmers market to learn about food stamps.

