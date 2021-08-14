Rare bipartisan consensus on innovation should lead to increased NSF support





It may seem like it’s been a few years, but innovation is entering a bipartisan moment.

Congress has been working for months on growing concerns about existential issues such as international competitiveness, lack of investment in research, pandemics and climate change. But as the focus shifts to spending and budgeting this fall, Congress should not lose sight of the Senate’s US Innovation Competition Law and the National Science Foundation’s Future Law. The ability of the Science Foundation to promote innovation, along with other major investments.

While much attention has been paid to other aspects of the law, including the level of authorization, important policy features of the bill may be overlooked. House and Senate legislation will each enact meaningful expansion of the NSF portfolio and create new capabilities to increase the impact of financing. The similarities between bills are more important than the differences that legislators need to resolve quickly and constructively. Crossing the finish line is a bipartisan victory and will be a boon to the country.

As you can see, NSF policy reform is valuable in three ways: focus, flexibility and translation.

The first is the focus. Both House and Senate legislation mandate the creation of a new mission-focused board of directors designed to maximize the impact of use-inspired research. This is a good idea. Evidence suggests that such arrangements, along with the more traditional basic science that remains NSF bread and butter, can be an effective means of increasing research impact and economic productivity. ..

There are differences between chambers in the exact nature of this mission. The Senate proposes to focus primarily on global competitiveness in the high-tech sector in its direct response to China. The House bill recognizes this mission, but extends it with a further focus on social issues such as climate, national security, and inequality.

These are valuable goals and Congress needs to find a way to move forward. One approach is to allow multiple focal points, but with a focus on high-tech competitiveness. However, it is important to recognize that many research areas can carry out multiple missions. For example, advancing materials science for clean energy is good for climate and competitiveness, but excellence in advanced areas such as artificial intelligence (AI) is not only an economic advantage, but a nation. It also brings a security advantage. In addition, linking investment in missions with policies on regional competitiveness may promote a more even distribution of economic benefits, such as the proposal of a similarly functioning high-tech hub.

The second reason that legislative reforms seem to be valuable is to enable and encourage greater experimentation and flexibility in the research funding approach. While traditional NSF systems provide a very effective means of advancing science, various financing models also have significant implications and promote risk-taking, especially in light of the new board’s mission. There is a possibility that it will happen. Different models can lead scientists to come up with a variety of research problems, opening the door to projects that require different times, resources, or personnel than would normally be possible.

Past experience provides interesting evidence that innovative financing models can have a positive impact on scientists, research and innovation. However, there is a lot to learn about such a model and there is no silver bullet. Therefore, new financing approaches need to be combined with rigorous assessments to ensure quality and assess impact.

The third attribute of the bill is to create a new foundation for translation. The implications of both bills are the recognition that doing research here in the United States is not enough. The results of federal-funded research need to be translated into world-leading domestic industries and practical solutions to the challenges facing Americans. It builds partnerships with universities, businesses and other stakeholders, raises the focus on technology transfer, expands the geographic research base and helps industries in all areas of the country to benefit. This can be achieved by establishing a regional technology hub. NSF is already moving somewhat in this direction. In particular, the agency budget is proposing to establish a regional innovation accelerator in 2022, and the agency continues to establish a network of catalytic AI agencies.

These are not the only strengths of this law. Both bills significantly protect and expand the core basic science activities of the NSF and are themselves important sources of excellence across the field of science. Focused innovation succeeds The bill strengthens by maintaining a knowledge pool. Of course, investment in NSF’s education and research infrastructure will also be strengthened.

The passage of these bills in the House and Senate was a bipartisan milestone, giving optimism about broader investment in science, innovation and infrastructure. Now is the time for Congress to close the deal.

Matt Hourihan ([email protected]) is Director of the American Association for the Advancement of Science’s R & D Budget and Policy Program.

Dan Correa ([email protected]) is the Deputy President of the Federation of American Scientists and Director of the Day One Project.

