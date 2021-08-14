How BentoBox helps restaurants regain customer relationships through technology





Before the off-premise boom, there was no doubt that restaurants owned customer relationships. Later one pandemic and many digital tools emerged, their ownership became a bit uncertain, and restaurants often gave valuable customer data and feedback to large tech companies (such as third-party delivery services). Offers. But now, many tech companies are promising to change this by bringing more digital interaction with their customers, so to speak, into the hands of restaurants.

A company called BentoBox does this by helping restaurants create and manage their own digital storefronts. The BentoBox platform facilitates various areas of restaurant management in the digital age. For example, online order management, website design, order and payment meals, digital gift cards, event management, and more. These and other features promise to give the restaurant a direct relationship with the customer, even if their interactions are entirely through the website or mobile app.

Prior to The Spoon’s Restaurant Tech Summit on August 17, I met Bento Box CEO and Founder Krystle Mobayeni. Krystle Mobayeni will also speak at this event. Read the full Q & A with her below. If you haven’t read it yet, get your tickets for the virtual show here.

This Q & A has been slightly edited for clarity.

1. What problems does BentoBox solve in the restaurant / restaurant industry?

BentoBox helps transform a restaurant’s on-premises experience into a digital storefront in a way that meets hospitality standards. This is done through full-service websites, commerce, and marketing platforms to help operators build stronger guest relationships and drive profitable revenue through their websites.

2. What is the biggest change in the restaurant industry’s approach to technology as a result of a pandemic?

Before the pandemic, restaurants and technology co-existed. The restaurant focused on the dining room and adopted fragmentary technology tools along the way. The restaurant also considered the in-store guest experience to be different from the online guest experience. The pandemic shows that restaurants need to think of these as one overall experience and adopt the right technology to connect their on-premises and off-premises experiences.

With this, the pandemic has rapidly accelerated the transition to a single modern restaurant experience where restaurants can connect with guests across all channels. With the right technology support, restaurants can build direct and more personal relationships to stay resilient and continue to thrive.

3. What are the most important first steps a restaurant should take when going online?

The most important first step is to work with the right technology partner. Restaurant owners did not enter the industry to become marketers or technicians. They aimed to create a meaningful experience with food.

To understand that restaurant operators don’t have the time or expertise to become a restaurant website designer, my best advice is to have a technology partner who understands what a restaurant needs. Is to look for. While local designers and design agencies are an effective way to get online, these solutions are often expensive and time consuming. It’s important for restaurants to find partners who can reflect their website in their brand, taking advantage of advanced design, built-in marketing tools, and the opportunity to make money just like in-store.

4. What are the biggest challenges for restaurants today when it comes to digitization?

As the world has evolved over the past year and a half, restaurants maintain their primary purpose of providing hospitality and a memorable experience. However, the technologies they introduced to enter the digital world and make things easier have often proven to be much more complex and fragmented than they should be.

Not surprisingly, this fragmentation and complexity leads to frustration and deprives restaurants of their ability to provide a seamless experience for their meals. It is important for technology providers to be aware of this and work to provide end-to-end solutions to eliminate these corruption points.

5. What are you most excited about the impact of restaurant technology?

Restaurant technology has the power to help restaurant owners do business and provide diners with a fulfilling dining experience. Having the right technology partner in a restaurant changes the way eaters interact with the restaurant. They have more ways to experience the restaurant outside the brick and mortar location. For restaurant owners, they have the opportunity to better serve their communities and focus on expanding their reach both locally and abroad. It also gives restaurants a more diverse income stream, which helps them become a stronger business.

6. What do you think the food service industry will look like in five years?

The pandemic has sparked a digital transformation in the restaurant industry, and five years later, restaurants will experience eating directly with their customers, much like a retailer’s direct consumer transformation. Through restaurant innovation, restaurants will have the tools and data to build a strong brand affinity between diners and tailor the customer experience to make every diner feel like a regular.

