How Google Celebrated India’s Independence Day Through Graffiti Over The Last 10 Years





Google Doodle is a fun way to remind netizens of special occasions through creative art. For the past decade, American tech giants have used a variety of illustrations to commemorate India’s Indian Independence Day, which is celebrated on August 15. Art continues to improve every year. Let’s see how one of the most popular search engines in the world has celebrated this opportunity in the last decade.

2011

Ten years ago, Google Doodle featured a symbolic monument to the Red Fort in the capital’s Old Delhi region to commemorate Independence Day. The Red Fort is the day officially celebrated by the Government of India when the Prime Minister of the country gives an official speech from a Mughal-era building.

https://www.google.com/doodles/india-independence-day-2011

year 2012

A year later, Google celebrated India’s Independence Day with a digital illustration of the national bird, the peacock. Birds were seen flaunting their vibrant wings throughout the Google brand as their heads and necks bent to form search engine initials.

https://www.google.com/doodles/india-independence-day-2012

2013

To commemorate India’s 66th anniversary, Google turned graffiti into tricolor. Google’s letters changed to saffron, white, and green as the cursive typeface reminded the netizens of the opportunity.

https://www.google.com/doodles/india-independence-day-2013

2014

India’s 67th Independence Day was marked by Google in a philately way. Google Doodle had a national postage stamp with tricolor and an accompanying stamp reading August 15, 1947.

https://www.google.com/doodles?q=India%20Independence%20Day%202014

2015

Father of the Nation Mahatma Gandhi has appeared in digital illustration as Google Doodle. This artwork, drawn by Leon Hong, inspired the Salt March or the 1930 Dandy March, which propelled the civil disobedience movement.

https://www.google.com/doodles/india-independence-day-2015

2016

Google has revisited India’s first Prime Minister, Jawaharlal Nehru, in a graffiti historic speech to commemorate India’s 69th Independence Day. Doodle painted a historic speech at the Parliament building before the Constituent Assembly of India at midnight on August 15, 1947.

google.com/doodles/india-independence-day-2016

2017

Mumbai-based artist Sabeena Karnik has created a Doodle to commemorate the 70th Independence Day, using a unique paper-cutting art style. Graffiti featured the Parliament building of the country.

https://www.google.com/doodles/indias-independence-day-2017

2018

A glimpse of color riots and Indian culture was the running motif of Google Doodle in 2018. The digital illustrations included images of iconic colorful plants and mighty animals, which inspired Indian track art.

https://www.google.com/doodles/india-independence-day-2018

2019

Indian-born Copenhagen-based guest artist Shaivalini Kumar designed this year’s Google Doodle. Doodle presents traditional motifs of Indian textiles, depicting the complex yet harmonious patchwork of Indian culture.

https://www.google.com/doodles/india-independence-day-2019

2020

Mumbai-based guest artist Sachin Ghanekar designed Google Doodle last year. The graffiti featured several iconic Indian folk instruments such as Tutari, Shenai, Dole, Veena, Sarangi and Bansuri. Netizens were also able to find the double reed Shehnai and the stringed sarangi, some of the instruments that make up India’s rich musical culture dating back more than 6,000 years.

https://www.google.com/doodles/india-independence-day-2020

