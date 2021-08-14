Mayor Lightfoot announces Cisco has selected Chicago as its new Midwest hub





Chicago – Cisco, a world leader in technology, has announced Chicago as a regional hub in the Midwest. There is a new office at Chicago’s famous former Main Post Office. The announcement was made by Cisco’s EVP, Chief Customer and Partner Officer, Gerri Elliott, and Chicago Mayor Lori E. Lightfoot.

Cisco will relocate its regional office from Rosemont to the iconic and prestigious former Main Post Office in the West Loop. The Chicago office acts as a collaborative experience center space where teams can gather under a hybrid work model, creating a vibrant backyard where everyone can explore, connect and deepen the relationship between the company and the city. includes. Chicago’s business community is dynamic and prosperous, ready to deepen its roots and support Cisco’s interest in reaching a diverse pool of talent, business partners and clients.

“We are excited to welcome Cisco to Chicago on behalf of our big city,” said Chicago Mayor Lori E. Lightfoot. “As part of our growing business community, Cisco can formalize Cisco’s enormous benefits, including convenient access to global markets and a diverse workforce and talent pipeline. We look forward to welcoming you to the city. We will identify ways we can work together to continue to promote comprehensive and equitable economic development in the very near future. ”

“Chicago is a great city and offers everything we need for a regional hub in the Midwest,” said Gerri Elliott, Cisco’s EVP, Chief Customer and Partner Officer. The new space is more than just an office. It’s a showcase of our technology and how we’re driving hybrid work for our team, our customers, our partners, and the businesses in and around Chicago. I will emphasize. ”

“Today’s news shows Chicago’s strengths as a major hub for finance, technology and global connectivity,” said Michael, President and Chief Executive Officer of World Business Chicago and Chief Marketing Officer of the City of Chicago. Fasnacht says. “This not only benefits the company’s current employees and clients, but also helps provide employment opportunities and strengthen the rebound economy. Cisco will thrive and grow in Chicago over the years to come. I’m looking forward to seeing you. ”

About Cisco

Cisco (NASDAQ: CSCO) is a world leader in technologies that enhance the Internet. Cisco stimulates new possibilities by rethinking applications, protecting data, transforming infrastructure, and empowering teams for a global and inclusive future. Find out more on The Network and follow us on Twitter.

