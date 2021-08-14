How to set an email alias in Google Workspace





Email aliases are essentially alternative or additional email addresses for your primary email account and can be used to send and receive emails without always disclosing your main work email address.

This feature is useful if you want to use multiple email addresses for different functions, but don’t want to pay or open another email account. In that case, you can set multiple email aliases for these individual features. Alternatively, email aliases are useful for creating temporary email addresses for events and campaigns.

You need administrator access to create email aliases in Google Workspace. If not, you can ask your office’s Google Workspace administrator to create an email alias. Administrators can now add up to 30 email aliases for each user in their Google Workspace account at no additional cost.

Steps to set email aliases in Google Workspace

Step 1: Log in to the Google Admin Console

Step 2: On the Google Admin Console home page,[ユーザー]Click the down arrow next to the tab to expand it[代替メールアドレス（メールエイリアス）を作成する]Click Options.

Step 3: To add an alternate email, you need to enter the user’s username. Enter this information,[続行]Click.

Step 4: The profile page of the selected user opens and on the right[代替メールアドレス（メールエイリアス）]The section is highlighted.If you have multiple domain names for your account, create an email alias[代替メール]Fill in the fields and[ドメイン]Select a name. After entering this information[保存]Click to complete the process.

All email sent to the new alias will reach your main inbox. You can set filters on your inbox and route them to different folders to reduce confusion.

Note that while creating an email alias, the email address currently assigned to another user cannot be used as the primary or alias email address.

If you later want to delete the alias email address, go to the user’s profile page and next to the alias address[X]Click the mark to save your settings.

Subscribe to the Mint newsletter

*Please enter a valid email address

* Thank you for subscribing to the newsletter.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download the app now!

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.livemint.com/technology/tech-news/how-to-set-up-your-email-alias-in-google-workspace-11628769312556.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos