The first OPPO Hack Global Innovation Competition to announce outstanding winners





Shenzhen, China-(BUSINESS WIRE)-The final round of the first OPPO Hack Global Innovation Competition will finally air on August 14th and 15th. After two months of collecting and screening innovation projects, 11 teams of innovators will take part in the final round, competing for prizes in a “sensory and perceptual” road show. Ten well-known software and hardware industries were invited to select winners. OPPO and Silicon Valley experts, university professors and specialists. OPPO is also Stephen L, an associate professor at Red Thread Ventures, a global venture capital firm, Canada Research Chair at Autonomous Systems, and Autonomous Systems Lab. We invited Smith and Global Head Vivian Chan. Digital Sales at NextTech AR Solutions, a North American startup, shares cutting-edge ideas with young entrepreneurs.

OPPO is committed to encouraging the pursuit of beauty, imagination and humanity through technology. The OPPO Hack Global Innovation Competition is hosted by OPPO to bring together entrepreneurs, tech enthusiasts and scientific experts to share ideas and inspire new solutions to better meet people’s needs. It’s an initiative.

The OPPO Hack Global Innovation Competition, hosted by OPPO with partner Hack Hub, focuses on three sub-themes: connected car systems, immersive experiences (AR / VR and gaming), and robotics. A new theme, “Software and Hardware Applications,” was also added in July, building an international platform for entrepreneurship and next-generation innovation. In total, the contest will feature a variety of technology disciplines from more than 500 innovators in more than 20 countries and territories, including China, the United States and Canada, including artificial intelligence, AR / VR, IoT, brain-computer interfaces and games. We received over 60 great entries to cover. , UK, Singapore, Brazil, Nepal, Zimbabwe, India, Congo.

OPPO is a global technology company that drives continuous innovation, with more than 10,000 R & D teams in six laboratories and five R & D centers around the world. OPPO operates according to two strategies: pooling world-class talent and building a regional innovation platform. OPPO is innovative in collaboration with international investment firms, university research institutes, entrepreneurs and industry experts by fulfilling its social responsibilities as a technology company and providing a platform through the OPPO Hack Global Innovation Competition. We want to facilitate the exchange and integration of research and development of various technologies. For global start-ups to learn and grow. In the future, the platform will also be responsible for inviting more entrepreneurs to work with OPPO to enhance the development of the technology ecosystem.

OPPO will continue to host the OPPO Hack Global Innovation Competition and similar networking events to expand the company’s resources for innovation projects, co-investment opportunities, and recruitment channels. These efforts work to demonstrate the technological impact of a company in a variety of ways and formats.

A limited number of free tickets are now available. For more information, please visit the official event page on oppohack.com to register and use the official reward code OPPO Hack21 to access the live stream of the finals.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210813005138/en/The-Inaugural-OPPOHack-Global-Innovation-Competition-to-Announce-Outstanding-Winners The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos