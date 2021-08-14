How to get air quality alerts using the Google Nest Hub display





(Pocket-lint)-Google is introducing a new feature in the Nest Hub smart display, air quality information.

Air quality information can provide more information about how much risk you may face from smoke and pollution in your area. For example, wildfires in the western United States have proven to affect not only the western part of the country, but also the air quality of the east coast. New York issued a health advisory in July 2021 when smoke arrived from Bootleg Fire in Oregon, thousands of miles away.

Many Americans may not be aware of this fact, but if they own a Nest Hub, they can receive data alerts and get more information.

How does air quality information work in Nest Hub? AQI badge and voice command

The Air Quality Index badge, or AQI badge, will appear on the Clock and Weather widgets on the Nest Hubs Ambient screen. Google said you could opt out. Therefore, once the feature is published, Pocket-lint will update this guide with instructions on how to opt out of users who may not be interested.

In areas where Google’s new air quality features are available, Nest Hubs will alert you when pollution reaches unhealthy levels. This includes levels that are unhealthy for sensitive groups. Nest Hub also responds to the following voice commands: Near me?

AQI calculation method

AQI data is from the US Environmental Protection Agency. Air quality is evaluated on a scale of 0 to 500, with zero being the best air quality.

The EPA also offers color-coded categorical ratings, from good air quality to dangerous air quality. EPA determines air quality risks by assessing pollutants such as carbon monoxide, sulfur dioxide, nitrogen dioxide, smog, and particle contamination such as soot.

The ultimate streaming setup ready to return to school or college with Currys PC World By Pocket-lint Promotion August 14, 2021 Need a Nest Hub to learn about the air quality in your area?

No. The EPA has a network of thousands of air quality sensors nationwide that track and provide air quality information through the AirNow website. Simply enter your location to get an AQI rating. There is also an EPA fire and smoke map showing how far wildfire smoke can reach.

When will air quality information be available on Nest Hub?

Air quality information is only available in some US markets at launch. It will be rolled out “in the next few weeks” by early September 2021.

Written by Maggie Tillman. Originally published on August 14, 2021.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.pocket-lint.com/smart-home/news/google/158034-how-to-use-google-s-nest-hub-display-to-get-air-quality-alerts-for-your-area The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos