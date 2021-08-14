Cornell Bowers CIS Archive-Entrepreneurship at Cornell





Cornell Ann S. Bowers College of Computing and Information Science (Cornell Bowers CIS) is the academic center for innovation, radical collaboration, and world-class scholarships. Many of our faculty and graduates have set up companies to address some of the world’s most urgent issues and help expand the participation of historically marginalized groups in the fields of computing and informatics. Did. In addition, many of our classes work with local communities and local community groups to develop apps and technologies to improve the industry and quality of life. Hackathons and business contests have also attracted widespread and enthusiastic student interest. The following is an example of a Cornell Bowers CIS company.

Founded by Jehron Petty 20, ColorStack fosters the largest digital community of its kind, providing academic support, career development and community building opportunities. This program aims to increase the admission, retention and success of black, Latino and Native American computer science students.

EGK Starter: Developed by Full Bright scholarship student and PhD candidate in Information Science, Anthonia Carter, the EGK Starter provides the founders of early-stage BIPOC startups with a transformative learning and mentorship experience and funding. And implement strategic initiatives to raise funds in collaboration with investors. More BIPOC-led startups.

Exotanium is a software startup founded by university faculty and researchers to help businesses reduce wasted spending and make more efficient use of available cloud resources.

Founded by three Cornell University undergraduate students in computer science, Response provides a market for validated medical suppliers, where medical professionals around the world can use personal protective equipment (PPE) and other critical medical devices. Make it safe to buy. The urgent need for apps established before the COVID-19 pandemic became even more pronounced during supply shortages and uneven distribution networks.

Members of the Cornell Techs Runway Startup postdoctoral program reused screening techniques originally devised for cancer detection for the identification of COVID-19.

The Pre-Vet Tracker Mobile App assists students planning to apply for a doctoral degree program in veterinary medicine to track their veterinary and animal experiences. This app was developed in partnership with the Faculty of Veterinary Medicine and the Software Engineering Class.

Isaca Snow Angels, a web-based app developed by Cornell University computer science students in collaboration with urban software engineers, is potentially dangerous, including cutting curbs on snow-covered walkways and downtown intersections. Helps get rid of pollution.

