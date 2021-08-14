The first Google Stadias game that responds directly to touch will be available in August of this year





According to 9to5Google, Amplitude Studios’ upcoming strategy game, Humankind, will be released on August 17th and will be the first Stadia release with a new touch focus control scheme when confirmed by The Verge by Google. .. Direct Touch is designed around multi-touch finger input like traditional mobile games, rather than the previous way of playing Stadia on mobile phones using a Bluetooth controller or gamepad overlay.

The screenshots shared by Google provide a pretty good idea of ​​how playing with direct touch on humanity works. Tap with one finger to select an object in the game, hold down your finger to preview the content, cancel with two fingers, drag your finger to move the in-game view, and three The pause menu is displayed with your finger.

Human touch control with direct touch enabled. Image: Google

The game also includes the Stadias State Share feature. With this feature, you can simply share your screenshots and video clips with your friends and resume where the game was interrupted. For humans, you can also use a feature called Leave Your Mark to let your friends play the same world, find the ruins of civilization, and compare their achievements as you play.

The study state sharing feature and the Humankinds Leave Your Mark twist allow friends to play each other’s worlds and interact with each other’s achievements. Image: Google

It makes sense to use direct touch instead of a controller in a 4X turn-based strategy game like humanity just because it’s difficult to provide satisfactory controller support. Strategy games require navigating complex menus to pinpoint where to place troops and build structures. You can convert the mouse to a controller stick, but you’ll miss some of the finesse you would otherwise have had. That’s why great console-specific releases of strategic franchises like Civilization Revolution are so much loved. Breaks the game down into core elements and simplifies things to work with controllers and touches.

Enable direct touch at the Stadias in-app prompt. Image: Google

Touch controls carry potential additional challenges for streaming gaming services, such as Stadia’s potential delay issues. With touch, you may expect more immediate response to taps than with a controller. This is not always possible when the connection is slow. When asked, Google didn’t share with direct contact whether adjustments needed to be made to accommodate latency.

Direct Touch is an update to the Stadia app on Android, first discovered by 9to5Google earlier this year, but it’s not yet entirely clear what the implementation of the input method will entail. According to Google, humanity’s use of direct touch is custom, and this feature should make it easy to port the game to Stadia while maintaining the same control scheme. We’re still not sure if Direct Touch will help bring mobile-first titles to Stadia, but in the future it should be much easier to play games on mobile phones.

Humanity will be released on PC, Mac and Stadia on August 17, 2021.

