Google has filed to dismiss the Ohio proceedings declaring search engines a utility





Google is trying to dismiss a proceeding filed by the Ohio Attorney General, who is trying to declare the search giant a utility, according to a motion filed on Friday.

Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost, R, argues that Silicon Valley giants are taking advantage of this and prioritizing their products in a way that is deliberately disadvantaged to their competitors. I filed a proceeding in June.

Google lawyers allege in a motion that search giants do not meet state requirements to be considered a common carrier.

Ohio complaints mistakenly assume that Google Search is a common carrier or utility because Ohio citizens have chosen to use Google Search. Under Ohio law, carriers charge to provide standardized services, and utilities are regulated by a range of state regulations. Google does not have any of those attributes, otherwise there is no basis in the law to conclude that the motion states.

The point of Google search is to provide results tailored to a particular query. He added that Google Search does not ship merchandise, but is constantly working to answer people’s unique questions and provide useful information.

The Yosts proceeding is the first of its kind to declare Google as a utility. Doing so will make tech giants subject to further regulation.

Google is taking advantage of Internet search to guide Ohio people to discriminatory and anti-competitive Google’s own products, Yost said in a statement when he filed a complaint. When you own a railroad, electric company, or cell phone tower, you need to treat everyone the same and give everyone access. “

However, Google lawyers argue that designating Google as a utility is similar to doing so for large news publications and retailers.

Even assuming all the Attorney General’s allegations are true, Ohio’s request is more legal than Fox News, the New York Times, or the request to declare Wal-Mart as a utility, as most people in a particular town prefer it. Not valid under. The movement says they will get their news and groceries from them on behalf of someone else.

The Ohio proceedings are one of many legal challenges to Google’s market power.

Google faces two state-led antitrust proceedings. One is related to online search market power and the other is related to competition in the advertising technology market, a lawsuit filed by the Justice Department over Google’s search policy.

The company has backed allegations of anti-competitive behavior.

