How Technology Innovation Can Attract, Retain, and Respond to Employees





Steve Mizell, Merck’s CHRO, joined the pharmaceutical industry leaders in 2018. The COVID-19 pandemic has accelerated the ongoing digital transformation within the HR organization. Mizell told Insider how data and innovation can help develop employee programs and attract talent. This article is part of the Innovation C-Suite series on business growth and technology change. Something is loaded.

Stephen Mizel, executive vice president and chief human resources officer of Merck, a leader in the pharmaceutical industry, has been CHRO for nearly 25 years in industries such as energy and manufacturing. Most recently, he spent 14 years at the agricultural giant Monsanto.

But Mizel’s decision to join Merck in 2018, which has a long history of groundbreaking medicines and vaccines, “was an opportunity to be at the center of what I think would be a major change in the pharmaceutical industry,” he said. Told to. A place where huge unmet medical needs exist for the growing and aging world’s population.

In the future, we need to find ways to make decisions faster and use technology to support them. It’s all about keeping employees happy and excited about being in Merck.

“It was very appealing to me to build on Merck’s history and tremendous heritage to support the needs of humanity and the planet,” he said.

Next, a pandemic of COVID-19 occurred. This has accelerated the already significant digital transformation of HR organizations, including virtual communication, training, development and implementation of evaluation tools, Mizel said.

“Technology is no longer just a good thing to do at a slow pace,” he said. “Attracting and retaining talent with a global workforce is really essential, so the HR department needs to think very differently.”

Survey employees to measure needs and morale

Historically, he explains, human resource efforts have been driven by intuition and anecdotal information. But now, data and analytics help develop programs that meet the needs of employees in a more accurate way.

For example, during a pandemic, Merck used online tools to survey employees. This is currently done quarterly and in some cases on demand. They realized that there was a great need for day care and other support for employees and their families.

“We now have the data to quickly analyze the comments, classify people in different groups, functions, and communities, and reveal insights,” says Mizel. “We were able to take action to get things done faster.”

Use technology to attract a wide range of talents

Technology also helps hire highly skilled workers. For example, Merck leverages corporate tools such as LinkedIn to use AI to make job descriptions as broad and gender-independent as possible. “We want to be able to attract a wide range of people from previously undervalued groups in the pharmaceutical industry,” he said. The company also wants to enhance its ability to secure candidates with the required technology skills, such as data science and coding, that go beyond traditional industry skills such as chemistry and biology.

In addition, today’s workforce is very diverse and holds great expectations for employers, Mizel said. “Therefore, it’s very important to use all the tools and technology people need to come to work and create a great place to make the best possible contribution,” he said.

Merck has hired about 11,000 people and remotely onboarded within the past year.Getty Images Remotely Onboards Thousands of Employees

Over the past year, innovative digital technology has been essential to hiring nearly 11,000 people through one of Merck’s biggest HR challenges, a virtual process during a pandemic. “These are people who have never visited Merck’s site before,” says Mizel.

He explained that the biggest obstacle to remote recruitment is getting used to remote interviews and making decisions, even if you can’t see the candidates directly. “From a HR perspective, I’m really happy that the team can basically turn on the dime and do things they’ve never done before,” he said.

Building partnerships between HR and IT teams

One of the key success factors when it comes to innovation is a strong partnership between HR and IT organizations, Mizell said. “This is a deep partnership that incorporates tech personnel into HR capabilities,” he said. “The CIO and I have a cross-functional agreement to get people from his organization to directly support my team in innovating HR capabilities.” For example, Merck has a cloud-based HR solution. This partnership was essential because we implemented a Workday. “It helped us innovate, upgrade, and use technology much more efficiently,” he said.

Over the next few years, applying technology to employee engagement and satisfaction will be one of the team’s top priorities, Mizell said. In addition, it is imperative to build an increasingly seamless technology experience in the hybrid workplace.

Equally important, he added, is to continue to build speed throughout the organization. "In the future, we need to find ways to make decisions faster and use technology to support them," he said. "It's all about keeping employees happy and excited about being in Merck."

