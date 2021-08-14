Blockchain remains bullish on innovation zone proposals





The front view of the Blockchains LLC office building, which purchased approximately 67,000 acres of land at the Tahorino Industrial Center in 2018. Photo: David Calvert / The Nevada Independent

The ambitious dreams of Governor Steve Sisolak and Blockchains Inc.’s Autonomous High-Tech Innovation Zone were confused at the 2021 legislative conference, and supporters of this concept still face skepticism from lawmakers across the political spectrum. doing.

State legislators of the Joint Special Committee studying the zone met Thursday to investigate controversial proposals. With a broad coalition of progressives, Republicans, tribal leaders, and Story County officials, Sisorak withdrew plans for the bill at the last meeting and hesitated at Thursday’s meeting. Representatives of blockchain and other supporters outlined the potential economic impact of the proposal. Legislators have questioned the need to give county sovereignty to private sector entities. Many attendees also expressed concern about setting a bad precedent by empowering a single company, while others expressed cautious optimism about possible interests.

Blockchain lobbyist Pete Arnaud hopes that in the next four to five months, we can claim that this is one of the most important ideas we’ve dealt with in our career.

The company wants to develop a smart city over a 75-year period on the land in Story County that CEO Jeff Burns had previously purchased. A representative of the company said the Innovation Zone will use hundreds of thousands of sensors to collect real-time data and combine it with blockchain technology (distributed records of digital transactions) to enable responsive decision making. ..

Jeremy Aguero, Principal Analyst of Applied Analysis hired by Blockchains, said it is estimated to generate $ 16.4 billion in construction development and provide 123,600 jobs. Aguero also predicted that the continued operation of the community would have an average annual economic impact of $ 4.6 billion and support 40,300 jobs. Matthew Digesti, Vice President of Regulatory Strategy at Blockchains, explained what life would look like in the Innovation Zone. Manage digital identities, engage in peer-to-peer renewable energy trading, manage all government interactions from mobile phones, share public infrastructure revenues, vote on hyper-local community issues in real time, Pay taxes in real time and create passives According to Digesty, you earn money by monetizing your assets, managing and managing medical records, and other use cases that we can’t frankly imagine. Legislators have set up an innovation zone and have made some reservations about giving control to private companies. D-Las Vegas) asked how Blockchains plans to balance trust, transparency and personal privacy. Senator Modenis (D-Las Vegas) called for more clarification as to why the Innovation Zone must be outside the jurisdiction of Story County. Assemblyman PK ONeill (R-Carson City) also asked why blockchain technology isn’t available in the current Story County. Blockchain representatives said the Innovation Zone will make it easier to modify existing county buildings and infrastructure, as well as technologies used throughout the community. Decentralized and encrypted to protect your privacy. Concerns continued about how new developments would affect the environment, such as water consumption and Pyramid Lake Paiute reservations. Story County representatives called during public comments at the conference and raised the questions raised. Does (blockchain) work within one county Story County, known as the most business-friendly and innovation-friendly county, not only in the state but also in the country? When asked to Story County lobbyist Mary Walker, Story County Commissioner Clay Mitchell expressed support for economic opportunities, but expressed skepticism about the creation of a new governing body. Zachary Bright is an intern at The Nevada Independent, a 501 (c) 3 non-profit news agency. The following people or groups mentioned in this article are Indy’s financial backers. Jeff Burns-$ 375,240. Steve Sisorak-$ 3,200; Mary Walker-$ 460; and Mary Walker-$ 120. This story was first published on August 13th and has been republished here with permission. For more information on Nevada news, see Nevada Independent.

This story was first published on August 13th and has been republished here with permission. For more information on Nevada news, see Nevada Independent.

