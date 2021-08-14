IP and Security: Two Troublesome Challenges in the Innovation Journey-Breaking Defense Breaking Defense





Opinion: When Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin signed a divisional strategy for joint command and control across all domains, it officially began promoting open architecture, information sharing, and connected systems throughout the battlefield. However, the ability to implement these concepts is often software-intensive for commercial use and does not well categorize into existing budgeting processes. That’s why the Pentagon is piloting software acquisition channels, and the Senate has included a provision to establish a Defense Budget Reform Commission in this year’s version of the National Defense Authorization Act.

While these efforts are important and necessary, there are two complications that need to be effectively addressed in this innovation journey. It’s intellectual property (IP) and security. Both issues have been the focus of attention in the last few years, but are starting to turn a little sideways. While some of the recent requirements in the Pentagon’s competition for unlimited intellectual property rights have raised great concern for potential bidders, the sector’s Cybersecurity Mature Model Certification (CMMC) initiative has so far I had a hard time achieving my desired purpose. Fortunately, the real thing in the coming months will help the Pentagon focus on IP and security and guide us to a place where we can drive continuous innovation without losing our technological advantage over China. I have a chance.

IP has always been the key to US military strength, but by focusing on high-end commercial technology, it has played a high role in today’s digital age. The Pentagon’s focus on innovation is a major theme across the three administrations, to facilitate new entrants and new approaches to national security challenges in areas such as artificial intelligence, autonomy, and unmanned systems. There is a strong commitment.

As part of these efforts, the Pentagon has begun to rethink its approach to IP. DoD signed a relatively unfocused IP policy in late 2019 aimed at rebalancing its approach to IP in acquisitions. The essence of the policy is to seek an early and effective understanding, planning, and communication between the US government and the industry regarding IP. The department is currently preparing to launch a pilot activity and is seeking industry feedback to implement this approach. As IP is the lifeblood of business strategy, the industry has watched these developments with great interest and real interest. Both high-tech non-traditional and more traditional defense companies are investing significant resources in IP to stay competitive in the market.

As colleagues James Hasik and Eric Lofgren point out, achieving a balance that allows DoD to effectively manage new features without discouraging the industry is a tricky balance to watch out for. Competing IP needs in both government and industry are equally valid, but some companies may withdraw, for example, if the Pentagon further promotes unlimited data rights.

One area of ​​potential utility is to negotiate IP and data rights to create mutually beneficial licensing rights. Finding the right place for the acquisition process to conduct this negotiation is the central focus of this discussion.

Security is just as important to all innovation initiatives. The recent unsealed prosecution of several Chinese individuals by the Justice Department has raised great concern. The indictment targets US government facilities, businesses, and universities looking for defense, biopharmacy, and other technologies, and covers four Chinese citizens of major intellectual property between 2011 and 2018. Accused of theft and other crimes. In particular, a number of targeted academic institutions represent the risks faced by US universities that support the Department of Defense. These threats also underscore the importance of ensuring that key DoD suppliers are safe and reliable.

Of course, the question is what to do with it.

The administration is rethinking its approach to CMMC. This is good, but it’s only part of the solution. Some government agencies are trying to bring features such as software development in-house, but as the Solarwinds cyberattack shows, that approach also carries significant risks. Supply chain visibility, highlighted in a recent report by the House Military Commission’s Defense Critical Supply Chain Task Force, is one area of ​​note.

For example, by developing a repeatable approach to investigating defense supply chains by technology area, departments can be more proactive in identifying enemy threat vectors. The just-announced government-industry collaboration, founded by cybersecurity and infrastructure security agencies, is another model for departments to consider.

IP and security challenges are at the heart of military innovation and there is no easy solution. The best way to move forward is to look clearly at the risks and opportunities and tackle these daunting challenges head-on. Governments and industry need to maintain strong dialogue and ensure that information flows in both directions throughout this important period of the innovation journey. Pentagon leaders who are still arriving have a real opportunity to pave the way for success in IP and security for this era of competition between new powers.

Jerry McGinn is the Executive Director of the George Mason University Government Contract Center and a former Pentagon official.

